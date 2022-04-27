Wednesday, April 27, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsSports

URT Dig Contest and Fundraiser – April 29th at Coronado Dog Beach

1 min.
By Coronado Times

URT DIG is this Friday, April 29th at 5pm at Coronado Dog Beach. This 10 minute hole digging competition is not for the weak – you best be practicing and wake up ready! Need motivation? Watch the video below…

Sign up today! Enter 1 of 4 divisions. Plastic, metal, hands and paws (dog division). If you can’t make it, you can be a virtual digger!  CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

All contestants will get an official URT DIG shirt. All proceeds go to the @c4foundation and @1mwave The one and only @jonathanwaynefreeman will be MCing the event! #urtdig #liveheavy #chuckheavy #urturt. Video model: @alicjadelicja1

 



Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.