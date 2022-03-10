Beatrice Agnes Falletta (1923-2021)

Submitted by the family

Beatrice Agnes Falletta

February 17, 1923 – December 11th, 2021

Beatrice “Bea” Falletta, age 98, died peacefully at Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility in the early hours of December 11th, 2021. Her family was able to say goodbye to her virtually and in person, surrounding her with love and gratitude for a life well-lived.

Bea was born in Los Angeles but moved to Coronado shortly after where she would spend most of her almost 99 years. She was the only child of Agnes Watson and George Nichols. Her mother worked at the Hotel Del for almost 50 years where young Bea roamed the halls and spent hours making paper dolls out of Hotel menus in the basement. After graduating from Coronado High School (class of 1941), Beatrice met her future husband, John S. Falletta at a dance hosted at the Hotel Del for the local military. They would later marry on July 14th, 1943 and spend the next 61 years together before John’s death in 2004.

Bea was a proud Coronado resident and worked her whole life in the community she loved. She rode her bike across town each day stopping first at Sacred Heart Church to say her morning prayers and then continuing to the dental office “by the big Christmas tree.” She would work there for over 50 years, first for Dr. Martin Wicarius and then later for Dr. Diane Edge, who was like a daughter and friend to her. Bea’s kindhearted nature and reassuring presence calmed many patients throughout these years. She loved working and thought of the dental staff & their patients as her extended family.

Bea’s pride and joy was her Familia. She had three children, Johnny, Patricia, and Tony but was “mom” to so many others growing up in our small town. The Falletta house was a place to come for food, comfort, laughter and of course football. Bea enjoyed cooking and baking, especially hosting family dinners every Sunday night. Her other hobbies included sewing doll clothes for her grandchildren and knitting baby sweaters and Christmas stockings for family and friends. Bea’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren kept her busy and continued the tradition of gathering in her home for holidays, sleepovers, and parties. Bea was loved by all who knew her and was the rock of the Falletta family. She was one tough cookie too, most likely from years of riding her bike around town. She endured multiple surgeries in her last decade of life, including a bicycle fall that ended her riding career. Despite these hurdles, she continued to live a relatively independent life until a fall a year ago. In her last year of life, she entertained the staff at Villa Coronado with her dry sense of humor and quick wit. Always a smile on her face, Bea loved big and in return was adored by all.

Bea is preceded in death by her husband John Falletta, her son Johnny Falletta, and her grandson Peter Falletta. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Mike) Forrey, son Tony (Janet) Falletta, granddaughter Michele Falletta and great-grandchildren Austin and Avery Dozier, grandson Andrew (Brandy) Falletta and great-granddaughter Summer, granddaughters Gina Falletta, Natalie Falletta, and Lisa (Dan) Poli and great-grandson Landon, grandson Michael (Damon) Forrey, granddaughter Nicole (Ralph) Moreno and great-granddaughters Zoe and Mila.

A memorial mass will be held Friday March 18th at 12:30pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Please join us in remembering and honoring this special Coronado treasure. Bea’s ashes will be interned at Fort Rosecrans alongside her husband, John. Memorial donations may be made to PAWS of Coronado. Bea loved all animals, especially her kitty cats.





