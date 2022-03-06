Coronado Cays Yacht Club Restaurant is Emerald Green, Ocean Blue

Emerald Keepers is pleased to welcome the Coronado Cays Yacht Club as its newest Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Restaurant as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary. General Manager Dan Parker said, “We are excited to formally become a part of the ongoing efforts of Emerald Keepers to clean and maintain the waterways of Coronado and the South Bay. For many years we have proudly flown our clean marina flag here at CCYC, and we believe that in order to make lasting change, organizations and individuals must have a proactive approach to environmental sustainability.”

If you haven’t visited the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, you are in for a treat with a large, light and bright open dining room and bar. The food is excellent. They are welcoming new members and local residents booking the venue for corporate events and weddings and those who regularly sail up to their guest dock to enjoy food and beverage at the club.

Emerald Keepers is planning to install a marine trash skimmer in the Club’s marina just as they did at the Coronado Yacht Club. The skimmer at the Coronado Yacht Club was gifted by Emerald Keepers thanks to local donors, the Coronado Rotary Club, and a gentleman who donated the bulk of the funds. The skimmer is named after his dog and best friend, Boris, who loved to swim in the bay. Sadly, Boris passed away. The anonymous donor said, “I just love seeing Boris’s image on the skimmer and the way Emerald Keepers brought him to life through the signage that has Boris telling people about the skimmer.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to contribute to a clean environment for everyone to enjoy for many years to come,” said Parker.

Congratulations, Coronado Cays Yacht Club for registering your restaurant as Emerald Green, Ocean Blue. For more information about Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Restaurants or to donate toward a marine skimmer, please contact Amy Steward at 619-972-5509 or [email protected].

Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Restaurants must meet five criteria:







1) No polystyrene (ESP) foam used.

2) Non-plastic straws are provided upon request only.

3) No plastic bags offered for to-go orders.

4) Proper recycling practices followed.

5) Only reusable tableware used for onsite dining. Takeaway utensils provided upon request only.

