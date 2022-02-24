Dr. Ryan Shelton Discusses Five Tips On Living and Staying Healthy







Looking to live a healthier life? Dr. Ryan Shelton, a highly respected doctor and health expert has five tips for you! In this blog post, Dr. Shelton discusses the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and offers helpful advice on how to do so. Follow his tips and you will be well on your way to achieving good health!

1. Eat healthy foods and exercise regularly.

Dr. Ryan Shelton says that eating healthy foods and exercising regularly is essential to living a long life. “I know it sounds simple but I’ve seen many people who don’t follow these basic guidelines.”

Dr. Shelton’s advice? Eat a variety of healthy foods, including lots of fruits and vegetables. Dr. Shelton says that it’s also important to exercise regularly because being active helps keep your body strong and prevents disease. Dr. Shelton recommends walking for 30 minutes every day or doing some type of cardiovascular activity such as running on a treadmill or elliptical machine three times per week.

Dr. Shelton advises us to avoid eating too much sugar because it can cause blood glucose levels to spike causing problems with insulin production which leads to diabetes over time if “left unchecked by proper dieting habits.” Dr. Shelton emphasizes the importance of avoiding fast-food restaurants like McDonalds, KFC, etc. as their foods are loaded with saturated fats which lead to not only obesity but heart disease over time.

He also encourages people not just to focus on what they consume but how much time is spent sitting down, because this impacts someone’s overall wellbeing too. There have been studies showing that excessive sitting negatively affects your heart rate and blood sugar levels as well as increases risks for obesity and cancer. Dr. Shelton recommends setting a timer to remind you to get up every 30 minutes and walk around for at least five minutes.

2. Get enough sleep every night.

The health expert also advises people to get enough sleep every night. “Sleep is essential for good health and it’s when your body repairs and regenerates cells.” Dr. Shelton says that most adults need between seven and eight hours of sleep per night, although some people may need more or less depending on their individual needs.

To ensure you’re getting enough sleep, Dr. Shelton recommends going to bed and waking up at the same time each day so your body can establish a natural rhythm. He also suggests avoiding caffeine before bedtime as well as using electronics like TVs and laptops in bed because the blue light they emit can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

3. Drink plenty of water each day.

Dr. Ryan Shelton also stresses the importance of drinking plenty of water each day. “Water is essential for good health and it’s a natural way to detoxify your body.” Dr. Shelton says that adults should drink at least eight glasses of water per day, although more may be necessary if you’re active or live in a hot climate.

To make sure you’re getting enough water, Dr. Shelton recommends carrying a water bottle with you wherever you go so you can sip on it throughout the day. He also advises adding slices of fresh fruit or vegetables like cucumbers, lemons, and limes to your water to give it added flavor.

“Drinking adequate amounts of pure filtered water will help improve nearly every aspect of your life from skin complexion to energy levels and everything in between.” Dr. Shelton says that while most people know they should be drinking more water, they may not realize how easy it can be to get dehydrated.

The Good Doctor also advises us to avoid beverages like coffee or tea because they contain caffeine which is a diuretic; this means that it will make you urinate frequently and lead to dehydration if consumed too much. Dr. Shelton suggests limiting these drinks throughout the day instead of relying on them as your primary source for hydration.

4. Avoid stress as much as possible.

As a general rule of thumb, people are advised to avoid stress as much as possible. “Stress can have a negative impact on your health and it’s important to find ways to deal with it.” Dr. Shelton says that while everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives, chronic stress can lead to serious health problems like heart disease.

Dr. Shelton recommends finding healthy ways to manage stress such as exercise, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. He also advises avoiding things that cause you stress whenever possible and learning how to say no when necessary.

“The bottom line is that if you want to be healthy both physically and mentally, you need to find ways to reduce the amount of stress in your life.” Dr. Shelton says that while everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives, chronic stress can lead to serious health problems.

5. Take care of your mental health.

Dr. Shelton also advises taking care of your mental health. “Mental Health is just as important for your overall well being than physical well-being.” Dr. Shelton says that while it may seem like one aspect of life affects another, research shows that there’s a direct link between feeling good mentally and physically which means when you’re feeling good mentally then your body will follow suit.

The San Diego based doctor recommends finding ways to take care of your mental health such as meditation or spending time outdoors with nature. Mental health experts advise avoiding things that make you feel bad mentally like watching television shows or movies that have negative content and replacing them with positive activities that make you feel good. “The bottom line is that your mental health is just as important as your physical health and it’s crucial to find ways to take care of it.”

In Conclusion

The best five tips for living and staying healthy are: getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, avoiding stress, taking care of your mental health, and exercising regularly. Dr. Shelton says that while everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives it’s important to find ways to manage it.