Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy Events

Tuesday Nights are $20 Steak Nights at Liberty Call Distilling. For $20 you receive a House Cut 12 oz NY Steak with Hand-Cut Fries, plus an Old Fashioned Cocktail. This deal is only on Tuesdays from 5pm to 8pm, no reservations, 1st Come, 1st Served. It’s definitely worth the trip across the bridge.

“Taco Tuesdays are a little bit overdone. We wanted to kick it up a notch and showcase how good our kitchen is. Plus, we make a mean Old Fashioned,” said Marc Lord, Liberty Call Distilling Barrio Co-Founder.

Liberty Call continues to show its Bridgeworthiness by rolling out a new $12 Lunch Menu that allows customers to mix and match across an updated menu. Customers can choose from the Featured 1/3 lb American Wagyu Beef Burger, to the Barrio Salad Bowl with Lentils, Quinoa, Avocado, and choice of Protein, to the BBQ Flatbread, Tri-Tip Birria Tacos, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, or Carnitas Poutine. Pair any lunch with your choice of Cobb Salad, Mac ‘n Cheese, Soup of the Day, Hand Cut Fries, or Tater Tots. Lunch includes a soft drink, or wash it down with a wine or beer for $5, or Craft Cocktail for $8 more.

In addition to great food, Liberty Call Distilling has added some fun and exciting events to their calendar including Trivia Goat on Monday nights at 6pm, where you answer the proctor’s questions on your phone for prizes and awards. They also have an ’80s Brunch on February 27th from 11 am to 2 pm playing all your ’80s hits plus some of the alternative ’80s rock of Oingo Boingo, The Cult, Siouxie and the Banshees, etc.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. #1131, San Diego. For reservations for groups 8+ call 619-432-1848.

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado Local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.

The nearly 3,300-square-foot space features an open floor plan and showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, garage door-style wall at its west end rolls up to reveal views of Coronado Bridge and an outdoor patio with gas heaters.

Founded in 2013 and today considered one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming local craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy.

