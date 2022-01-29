Flower Show Kick-Off Party Blooms Big and Bright; Coronado Flower Show Set to Celebrate 100 Years

Dozens of flower fans and future spring revelers gathered at Feast and Fareway on Tuesday, Jan. 25th to plant the seeds for a successful and festive Coronado Flower Show. This year, the treasured island tradition celebrates its 100th anniversary in its first annual event since April 2019, due to the global pandemic.

“We are in this fun and exciting rejuvenation period,” said Sara Stillman, co-chair of Coronado Floral Association’s “Cheers to 100 Years” Kick-Off Party. “It’s the 100th year and we want to celebrate that, and we want to keep this going, and keep this town involved. You can love flowers, but you can also just really love spring and being part of the community. It’s just a special, small-town tradition that you don’t just see other places.”

Guests at the event enjoyed delicious food and drinks from Feast and Fareway and live music from local artist Tricia Lynn. In addition, attendees walked away with some winsome giveaways, including skincare from Natalie Falletta, salon services from Jessica Kephart with Accalia Salon and more. But the biggest prize was tickets to this year’s flower show on April 23-24. In fact, each guest who purchased a ticket to the kick-off party was granted membership to the Coronado Floral Association which includes tickets to both days of the flower show.

“The idea is inclusivity,” says Stillman. “The whole point of the Coronado Floral Association is that it’s a membership for Coronado residents to celebrate spring.”

Stillman says that COVID crushed the association’s membership because the show itself is what drives people to join. The good news? The kick-off party sold out at 100 tickets, and community response has been extremely encouraging.

“With this event, and seeing all the excitement, I am confident we are going to rebound,” says Stillman. “People are really happy to know they will get to celebrate together again, and the community is very enthusiastic about the event’s return.”

Stillman says that the flower show is a unique tradition and one that younger generations want to keep going. In fact, Stillman was named the incoming president and chair of next year’s 2023 Coronado Flower Show (taking over for current President and chair Diana Drummey) and brings with her the talent and enthusiasm of a group of women who recall the flower show as an island staple and fond memory.

“The Flower Show is for everyone,” says Stillman. “The younger generation may view it differently than the older generation, so it’s finding a way for everyone to have a spot to be included and make sure they’re heard.”

In addition to the nation’s largest tented flower show, a bevy of blooming sensations and the beloved beer garden courtesy of Rob Crenshaw and sponsored by Coronado Brewing Company, guests will find the cherished youth section, sponsored by Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and CUSD School Board Candidate Alexia Palacios Peters. And don’t forget the Spring Fling, chaired by Colby Freer, Branch Manager at Griffin Funding Bayside Home Loans. This year’s party theme? “Through the Looking Glass of 100 Years.”

“We are so excited to peak through the looking glass of the past 100 years of the Coronado Flower Show,” says Freer. “Guests will be showered with everything whimsical and fantastic with lots of tasty treats, delectable drinks, live music and more.”

Anyone who is interested in the Coronado Flower Show and in the beautification of homes and gardens through the use of plants and flowers is invited to join the Coronado Floral Association or email [email protected].

“Every town has their special thing,” says Stillman. “It’s in the center of town. We stop everything to do it. It’s just so definitive of what we do as a community … we come together and we celebrate together.”

To learn more about the Coronado Flower Show, please visit https://coronadoflowershow.com.





