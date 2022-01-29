Saturday, January 29, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsPeopleFeatured

Flower Show Kick-Off Party Blooms Big and Bright; Coronado Flower Show Set to Celebrate 100 Years

By Christine Van Tuyl

Dozens of flower fans and future spring revelers gathered at Feast and Fareway on Tuesday, Jan. 25th to plant the seeds for a successful and festive Coronado Flower Show. This year, the treasured island tradition celebrates its 100th anniversary in its first annual event since April 2019, due to the global pandemic.

“We are in this fun and exciting rejuvenation period,” said Sara Stillman, co-chair of Coronado Floral Association’s “Cheers to 100 Years” Kick-Off Party. “It’s the 100th year and we want to celebrate that, and we want to keep this going, and keep this town involved. You can love flowers, but you can also just really love spring and being part of the community. It’s just a special, small-town tradition that you don’t just see other places.”

Kick-Off party co-chairs Sara Stillman and Jessica Mushovic stand by this year’s Flower Show poster.

Guests at the event enjoyed delicious food and drinks from Feast and Fareway and live music from local artist Tricia Lynn. In addition, attendees walked away with some winsome giveaways, including skincare from Natalie Falletta, salon services from Jessica Kephart with Accalia Salon and more. But the biggest prize was tickets to this year’s flower show on April 23-24. In fact, each guest who purchased a ticket to the kick-off party was granted membership to the Coronado Floral Association which includes tickets to both days of the flower show.

Tricia Lynn entertained guests with acoustic guitar and vocals.

“The idea is inclusivity,” says Stillman. “The whole point of the Coronado Floral Association is that it’s a membership for Coronado residents to celebrate spring.”

Stillman says that COVID crushed the association’s membership because the show itself is what drives people to join. The good news? The kick-off party sold out at 100 tickets, and community response has been extremely encouraging.

“With this event, and seeing all the excitement, I am confident we are going to rebound,” says Stillman. “People are really happy to know they will get to celebrate together again, and the community is very enthusiastic about the event’s return.”

Stillman says that the flower show is a unique tradition and one that younger generations want to keep going. In fact, Stillman was named the incoming president and chair of next year’s 2023 Coronado Flower Show (taking over for current President and chair Diana Drummey) and brings with her the talent and enthusiasm of a group of women who recall the flower show as an island staple and fond memory.

“The Flower Show is for everyone,” says Stillman. “The younger generation may view it differently than the older generation, so it’s finding a way for everyone to have a spot to be included and make sure they’re heard.”

The Coronado Flower Lady not only attended the party but created and donated all of the event’s beautiful flower arrangements.

In addition to the nation’s largest tented flower show, a bevy of blooming sensations and the beloved beer garden courtesy of Rob Crenshaw and sponsored by Coronado Brewing Company, guests will find the cherished youth section, sponsored by Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and CUSD School Board Candidate Alexia Palacios Peters. And don’t forget the Spring Fling, chaired by Colby Freer, Branch Manager at Griffin Funding Bayside Home Loans. This year’s party theme? “Through the Looking Glass of 100 Years.”

“We are so excited to peak through the looking glass of the past 100 years of the Coronado Flower Show,” says Freer. “Guests will be showered with everything whimsical and fantastic with lots of tasty treats, delectable drinks, live music and more.”

Anyone who is interested in the Coronado Flower Show and in the beautification of homes and gardens through the use of plants and flowers is invited to join the Coronado Floral Association or email [email protected].

“Every town has their special thing,” says Stillman. “It’s in the center of town. We stop everything to do it. It’s just so definitive of what we do as a community … we come together and we celebrate together.”

To learn more about the Coronado Flower Show, please visit https://coronadoflowershow.com.

 



Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.