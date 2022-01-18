Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Coronado City Hall Closes Temporarily Due to COVID Cases

By City of Coronado

Coronado City Hall is temporarily closed to walk-in visitors due to employee COVID-19 infections. Staff is available to assist customers by appointment or by telephone or email. To make an appointment, call (619) 522-6380. City Hall will remain closed to walk-in visitors until Jan. 28 if no new positive cases are reported. Signs have been placed on the building letting the community know of City Hall’s modified services.

City Manager Tina Friend encourages the public to livestream the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. The Council Chamber will be open to the public but capped at 50% of capacity. The City also will have limited staff in attendance. To watch the meeting live, go to Spectrum Channel 19 or AT&T Channel 99 or click here to watch online.

“We want to do our best to minimize exposure and control and identify our visitors in case contract tracing is required,” Friend said. “We have conducted testing in-house and will continue to closely monitor the situation. We are here to support the community and don’t take this closure lightly.”

Other public City facilities are unaffected and remain open, including the Coronado Public Library, the Community Center and Spreckels Center. Please check their web pages for any changes and program cancellations due to the increase in COVID cases in the region. Police, Fire and Public Services staffing are not affected.

 



