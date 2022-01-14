Cays Park Master Plan Public Outreach

The Coronado City Council agreed at its Dec. 7, 2021 meeting to restart a master planning effort for needed rehabilitation at the City’s largest park, Coronado Cays Park, and to identify potential new or updated elements and amenities. Originally begun in July 2019, the effort was halted from March 2020 through April 2021 due to the pandemic.

The restart of the Cays Park Master Plan project includes a robust public outreach campaign — Restart, Review, Engage and Approve — which includes a combination of strategies and platforms with informational materials tied to upcoming public meetings and key project dates and deadlines. These efforts will ensure that the City of Coronado is reaching the community with information about how to participate in the planning process. Regular updates will be included in the City Manager’s Weekly Update as well as on Comment Coronado, the City’s public engagement site.

Residents can expect to see direct mailers, emails if they subscribe, videos and other content on the City’s website, social media sites and Coronado TV. Stay tuned for public engagement events coming soon and sign up for updates on Comment Coronado.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the City Council will consider the timeline for the Cays Park Master Plan process. The meeting agenda can be found here, starting on page 116.

Information on providing public comment can be found here.

Watch the City Manager’s Weekly Update January 14, 2022:





