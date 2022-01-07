Saturday, January 8, 2022
City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 7, 2022

Two new, state-of-the-arts buoys were installed off Coronado to better monitor local shark populations. Find out how the City is involved in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 15; annual palm trimming along Orange Avenue; a “Ride to Live” class geared toward active military members; a Newcomer Tour at the Spreckels Center; a rose pruning workshop; and Tobias and Gob, this week’s Pet of the Week, as well as an update on 2021 total adoptions.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

