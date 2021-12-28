Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Winter Read Challenge for Kids, Teens, and Adults

By Coronado Public Library Events

New Year, New Reads! What better way to start the new year than to cozy up with a wonderful book. Adults, Kids and Teens can participate in the Coronado Public Library’s Winter Read Challenge. Participants should log what they read in January for a chance to earn prizes!

Kids ages 0-10 earn a winter fun pack filled with prizes such as bubbles, a rubber duck, erasers, a bouncy ball, and more by reporting five books. Kids can report up to 10 books to earn two winter fun packs. Books read to a child or that they read to a sibling or friend count too.

Teens in 6th to 12th grade can earn an entry into the gift card raffle by reporting two books they read.

Teens can report up to four books for two entries into the raffle.

Adults earn an entry into the gift card raffle by reporting a book you’ve read. Adults can report up to two books for two entries into the raffle. Anything you read counts as a book:  books, graphic novels, audiobooks, ebooks, and more.

Raffles will be drawn on February 1. Register and log reading at coronado.beanstack.org.

 



Coronado Public Library Eventshttps://coronadolibrary.org

