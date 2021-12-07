Coronado Now Has Its Own Community Foundation

The Coronado Community Foundation is now established and will be launching this month with its own season of giving. Community foundations connect with nonprofit organizations, the business community, city government and donors to learn about local needs and where there are funding gaps. They then leverage the charitable resources of individuals, families and businesses to support initiatives led by local nonprofits.

Cities and towns of all shapes and sizes have discovered the benefits of establishing a community foundation. For example, the San Diego Foundation has grown into a major leader in philanthropy and nonprofit work and, in the smaller community of Rancho Santa Fe, its community foundation raised $9.5 million last year and made over 1000 grants. There are now more than 750 community foundations serving in every state of the union.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get a chance to connect with the community this month as we launch our mission of growing charitable giving in and around Coronado,” said board chair Helen Kupka. “Our first step is to listen and learn from the community, so we can best meet the needs here. To that end, we will be awarding 21 “Let’s Connect” grants to Coronado non-profit organizations.” The grants can be used any way the organizations choose after founding board and advisory members meet with them to learn more about their mission, needs and aspirations.

Beginning December 15th, the first ten “Let’s Connect” nonprofit grant recipients will be spotlighted on www.ccfcoronado.org. The following week the remaining recipients will be added to the website to include all 21 who received grants. Additional local nonprofits will be added to the website over time.

The Coronado Community Foundation Board and Advisory Council have been working for almost two years to create the foundation, which itself is a nonprofit organization.

The founding board members include Kupka, as well as Dianne Lookabaugh, Debbie Starke, Bill Lowman and Jeff Tyler. The Advisory Council is chaired by Bill Lowman and includes Dick Arnold, Ron Beaubien, Missy Cook, David Davenport, Jim O’Connor, Laura Deitrick, Michelle Gilmore and Cindy Ribant Swain.

For more information about how you can invest in Coronado through charitable giving, visit www.ccfcoronado.org or call at 619-389-5280.





