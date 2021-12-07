CBC Launches Organic Hard Cider in Cans in Two Flavors

After years of research and development, Coronado Brewing Company (CBC), is introducing a one-of-a-kind brand extension via Coronado Hard Cider. Making an initial splash with two flavor offerings – Nice & Dry and Super Fruit, the line of USDA-certified organic ciders are also vegan, gluten free, and contain zero added sugars or sulfites. Both styles will be sold in 16-ounce cans in four-packs and on draft, starting with the Coronado Bay Park Tasting Room on December 10 and hitting retailers throughout San Diego County by January 2022.

“Coronado Hard Cider is a venture that’s been in the works for two-plus years, and we’re thrilled to finally introduce California’s first USDA-certified organic hard cider available in cans,” said Rick Chapman, Owner and Co-founder at Coronado Brewing Company. “We utilized the talent and cider-making knowhow from a respected industry veteran to help us craft delicious recipes that consumers will love. It was really important for us to go the extra mile and gain the USDA organic certification, as this makes for a high-quality, alternative craft beverage for our fans to enjoy.”

Using organic apples sourced from select orchards in the Pacific Northwest and later pressed in the Yakima Valley, Wash., Coronado Hard Cider features two inaugural styles made with minimal ingredients and processing. Nice & Dry Organic Hard Cider is made using purely organic apple juice, which creates a refreshingly crisp beverage with very champagne-like qualities. Super Fruit Organic Hard Cider includes acai berries and blueberries for a mildly sweeter, more complex flavor profile.

“Our sales and production teams have been working diligently over the last few years to develop a solid portfolio with an array of tasty beverage options,” said Clinton Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at CBC. “There’s a lot of opportunity within the cider industry and we expect to have Coronado Hard Cider well received by our brand-loyal craft beer fans and cider aficionados alike. After our initial rollout in San Diego County, we’re excited to have this new offering available at select stores, bars, and restaurants throughout California next year!”

Eager fans are invited to visit the Coronado Knoxville Tasting Room on December 10 and be one of the first to take home a four-pack of California’s newest USDA-certified organic hard cider.

The Tasting Room is located at 1205 Knoxville Street, San Diego, 92110

Coronado Brewing Company pub is located at 170 Orange Ave, Coronado, 92118





