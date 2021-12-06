Scouts BSA All-Girls Troop: Adult Leaders – Help Wanted

After catching your attention, our tongue-in-cheek heading is aimed at targeting women leaders, ages 25 and over, for exciting volunteer opportunities helping to launch and manage an organization for girls ages 11-17. Scouts BSA for girls provides the same activities, leadership experiences, and skills-training that have been available to Boy Scouts for over a century. In a program with structured advancement up to the rank of Eagle Scout, girls get to experience an outdoors-rich environment leading others in camping, hiking, backpacking, character development, citizenship, physical fitness, spirituality, academics, and career training through earning merit badges with focus on 135 skills.

In 2019, an effort to start up this then-new program nearly got off the ground in Coronado before losing momentum due to the COVID pandemic shut down. Leveraging existing Troop Committee governance, leaders from the 2019 undertaking, enthusiastic support from Coronado’s Optimists and connection to Scouts BSA’s San Diego-Imperial Council, the new troop will be ready to launch with the addition of a few good women leaders, and a minimum of five female Scouts.

Core leadership position-specific training is provided for:

outdoors-oriented women ready to accompany Scouts on adventurous outings locally and, in the future, more-remote locales like New Mexico, Minnesota, Florida and more.

additional women to help with training, transportation, and planning

Beyond core leadership, other adults are needed, including male leaders. As with Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Venture Scouts, these roles are well suited to military families serving the nominal two to three years they are assigned to a new area.

DO NOT: Let your lack of experience and beginner-level outdoor camping skills intimidate you. Scouts BSA training courses for leaders include scoutmaster, committee member, and merit badge counselor. More information is available at scouting.org/training.

The fun, excitement, and rewards of the Scouts BSA program are amazing. There are roles for everyone, from couch sitters to marathon runners.

DO: Know that youth protection is an integral component of the Scouts BSA program. All affiliated adults are required to take and pass Youth Protection Guidelines (YPG) training every two years. More information is available at scouting.org/YouthProtection.

NEXT STEPS to discuss signing up, contact:

Bill Bry: wabrey@outlook.com

Bill Speer: bspeer@sciti.com

Submitted by:

Bill Bry

Unit Commissioner – Coronado BSA Troops

San Diego Imperial Council – Boy Scouts of America





