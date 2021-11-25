Thursday, November 25, 2021
North Island Credit Union Toy Drive

By Managing Editor

North Island Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

All Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 17

North Island Credit Union, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, invites you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in its Holiday Toy Drive.

Through December 17th, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in San Diego. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for preschool through middle school ages. All gifts will be distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations in December. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

NICU branch locations. Image: Google maps and NICU website

“We hope everyone will pick up an extra gift during their early holiday shopping and drop it off at a branch to help us make the holidays bright for all the kids and families participating in Boys & Girls Clubs programs across greater San Diego,” said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “The holidays are a challenging time for many, and simply adding one gift to your list can bring holiday magic to a child’s life. Together, we can make sure the holidays are a special, joy-filled time for the children in our community.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 19 community-based sites countywide, covering a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

More information about North Island Credit Union’s Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

Source: North Island Credit Union



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

