CIF Appeal Decision Pending – Sanctions Currently Suspended

On Monday, November 1, 2021, attorneys for the Coronado Unified School District presented an appeal to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Appeal Panel. The panel consisted of three members from the nine-member CIF Executive Board. The hearing was held virtually and lasted approximately two hours. The appeal panel has taken the matter under submission.

CUSD is appealing sanctions* issued on June 30, 2021, for incidents that occurred inside the Coronado High School gym after CHS defeated Orange Glen High School in the June 19 Division 4-A Regional Championship basketball game. The June 30 sanctions were unilaterally issued by CIF Executive Director, Ron Nocetti.

On July 6, the CUSD Governing Board voted unanimously to appeal the CIF sanctions imposed on the District on June 30. The district, through legal counsel, timely appealed the sanctions. The originally scheduled hearing date of September 27 was postponed until November 1 after last minute evidence from CIF was presented.

The CIF Appeal Panel will issue a written decision within fifteen business days after the hearing; on or before November 22. All sanctions have been suspended until the appeal process is complete.

*CIF sanctions against Coronado included: vacating the championship; CHS athletic probation through the 2023-24 school year; no boys basketball postseason home host through 2022-23 school year; all CHS athletics barred from postseason host pending completion of sportsmanship workshop (to include racial/cultural sensitivity training): by all CHS administrators, athletic director, coaches, athletes; game management training for administrators and athletic director; a recommendation to engage with Orange Glen High School to develop a positive relationship.

