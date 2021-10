Real Estate: Two Long Term Rentals Available at Coronado Shores

These rental listings are courtesy of the Coronado Shores Co



Long Term Rentals:

Coronado Shores – 2BD/2BA, $6,500 long term, ocean & bay views, split floorplan, updated kitchen, refinished bathrooms, fully repainted, new carpet, W/D, 2 balconies. Unfurnished. Cable. Avail now. Coronado Shores Co. (619) 435-6238

Coronado Shores – 2BD/2BA, $5,700 long term, ocean view, split floorplan, new carpet & paint, W/D. Unfurnished. Cable. Avail now. Coronado Shores Co. (619) 435-6238

Coronado Shores Co. has units available for Spring & Summer 2022 the 2022/23 school year – houses & condos! (619) 435-6238 for information.

