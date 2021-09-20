Hotel del Coronado Appoints Dane Gorup to Director of Hotel Operations

- Advertisement -

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced the appointment of its new Director of Hotel Operations, Dane Gorup, who brings more than 25 years of luxury hospitality experience to this key role. In his new position, Gorup will be responsible for leading and managing day-to-day hotel operations including the rooms division, front office, housekeeping, banquets, events, security, food and beverage and property operations. Most recently, he served as the Director of Catering & Events at Hotel del Coronado.

“Dane’s exceptional knowledge and expertise in the hospitality space and familiarization with The Del will be instrumental in the property’s ongoing success,” said Harold Rapoza, Jr., General Manager, Hotel del Coronado. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Dane on the team to help our guests create lasting memories for years to come, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to elevate the unforgettable experiences that today’s discerning travelers seek.”

Gorup has gained extensive knowledge of the luxury hospitality industry throughout his career. Prior to his recent role as the property’s director of catering & events, he held multiple executive positions with Hilton Anaheim, including Director of Food & Beverage and Director of Catering & Group Sales.

“It is humbling to have the opportunity to work alongside the leadership team to help usher in the new Hotel del Coronado guest experience,” said Gorup. “As a result of the ongoing refresh, the property’s reimagined amenities and Master Plan restoration, we are excited to create a unique atmosphere for our valued guests to relax, dine and celebrate for years to come.”

In the midst of Gorup’s appointment, The Del recently reached another milestone in its $400 million Master Plan re-imagination with the completion of an extensive and painstaking historic restoration of the hotel’s front porch and lobby, entirely redesigned main entry and drive experience, brand new guest rooms in The Views ‘neighborhood,’ plus completely refreshed retail concepts this month. This third phase of completion follows the summer 2020 opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood’ and new main pool, plus four upgraded dining concepts – Sun Deck, Babcock & Story, ENO Market, and ENO Pizzeria, and puts the hotel one step closer to its final debut in late 2022.

For more on Hotel del Coronado and new resort offerings, please visit hoteldel.com or call 800-468-3533.