Friday, September 17, 2021
Coronado Junior Woman’s Club To Host “A Taste Of Coronado” Fundraiser – October 13, 2021

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is hosting their 12th annual “A Taste of Coronado” fundraiser on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. This is your chance to visit over 30 participating restaurants and businesses around town, each offering a unique and delicious ‘Taste’ for their guests. Many of your favorite stops will return from last year, in addition to a few new participants.

While 2020 brought a new format to the Taste, we are excited to go back to previous Tastes which featured items such as cold brew coffee, surf and turf crostini, coconut shrimp, fried chicken and waffles, sliders, mango ahi poke, and risotto alla milanese. Some provided beverages along the route, including wine and champagne tastes for the 21+ crowd. Others offered desserts like bon bons, cannoli, and tiramisu. Our local chefs are sure to impress us yet again this October.

This four hour experience is the perfect way to spend a fall evening with friends and family. Make your way down Orange Avenue, or start at the Ferry Landing, to enjoy all that Coronado offers. When your feet get tired you can hop on the complimentary trolley to take you to the other side of town. You won’t go home hungry from this event!

Tickets are on sale now. It is advised that you purchase tickets in advance as the event will sell out. Due to the current fluid situation with Covid, the number of tickets being released this year are only almost half as many in previous years – Tickets are available online at ATasteofCoronado.com. Tickets are $50.00 and available now.

On the night of the event, participants can check-in at either Rotary Plaza at the 1000 block of Orange Avenue or the Ferry Landing, 1201 1st St. (intersection of 1st & B Ave). Your purchased ticket will be exchanged for a tasting card that will guide you through this culinary adventure. Don’t miss this opportunity to taste the best of Coronado!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and the multiple non profits they support annually.

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club has a mission to unite together women who are dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services. CJWC’s fundraising efforts support numerous local beneficiaries each year, including Coronado Schools, Miracle League, Girl Scouts, and many more. CJWC also awards two scholarships each spring to graduating female seniors at Coronado High School who embody the club’s values.

For further information, please go to atasteofcoronado.com.

Managing Editor
Letters to the Editor

Voter Integrity Lacking in California

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaMany states like Texas and Georgia have attempted to restore integrity to the voting process that is greatly lacking in...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In response to We the Parents of Coronado: What do they value?

Submitted by Patricia Flores-CharterIn some ways the We the Parents group’s foundational premise is ironic. The irony is that if parents were responsible and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Comments on the August 19 School Board Meeting

Submitted by Brian FlickFor community members who were unable to attend the August 19th school board meeting I share my abridged comments. Please recall that...
Read more
