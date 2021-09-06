All Heart Home Care Voted Best In-Home Care

The 25th Union Tribune’s San Diego Best Award

All Heart Home Care Was Voted Best Non-Medical Home Care!

For 25 years the Union Tribune has been providing San Diego with comprehensive stories and news related to the area. However, the Union Tribune is not just about every day news stories. Each year they select the best San Diego has to offer in a variety of categories, and this year All Heart Home Care has been awarded the Best Non-Medical In-Home Care in San Diego. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with the most professional services and staff for all their health care needs. If you need specialized care for yourself or someone you love, here are the services we offer.

Home Care Assistance

There are a wide variety of different needs, and flexibility in the level of care a company is able to offer is the key ingredient in meeting the needs of patients. At All Heart Home Care, we specialize in taking into consideration the individualized needs of our clients. Personalities are unique to each client, and we work to fit the right caregiver with the correct client based on their unique personality traits and not just someone to fill the need. We want our customers to feel appreciated and our home care assistance services provide the best care on an individualized basis.

Whether your loved one needs help with everyday personal care, housekeeping, nutrition, transportation, memory engagement, 24-hour live-in care, help remembering household duties, or just needs a friend to talk to, our team of expert caregivers are always available. No matter the need, our home care assistance services can fulfill it.

Recovery Home Care

Sometimes, a patient is perfectly capable of taking care of their own needs on a regular basis but may need assistance for a time when recovering from a surgery or other condition. Our recovery home care specializes in assisting patients with their needs post-surgery while they are recovering. Not only can our staff help you after the surgery, but we are also available before the procedure to help you get everything in order before you go to the hospital. We help clients with every detail of pre-op and post-op needs, so they never have to feel alone while they heal.

Alzheimer’s Help

Alzheimer’s and dementia are an uncomfortable factor in many aging individuals and often, simply relying on family can worsen the case. At All Heart Home Care, our specialized team of caregiver experts have the latest training in how to help patients contend with the issues related to Alzheimer’s and dementia. Our caregivers provide the increased level of care these patients require and work with them to slow the progression of the condition. Our staff is always patient and kind with all our clients and helps work with them on memory retention.

Transition to Assisted Living

When the time comes to move to an assisted living facility, there are a lot of things the patient may need to know. Where some of these things may seem like common knowledge, it can still be overwhelming to uproot from your normal life and move to assisted living. All Heart Home Care’s transition to assisted living services helps make things easier for patients and assists with organizing, transportation, paperwork, and even emotional support to help make the transition as seamless as possible.

Hospice Home Care

Hospice is often necessary at the end of life. This time can be particularly difficult for both the individual and the family. Hospice nurses come throughout the day to contend with the various medical needs, but sometimes, that just is not enough. At All Heart Home Care, we understand that emotional and basic care is something necessary that medical professionals in the hospice industry do not provide. We specialize in comforting hospice care and can even help with household needs. Whether it is helping the patient by serving meals, washing up, taking care of pets, or anything the patient might need, All Heart Health Care is here for your hospice home care needs.

Parkinson’s Home Care

Parkinson’s is a condition that affects the functionality of the brain. Symptoms vary, but often include an inability to control the cognitive function of your own body. These issues can be mild but may also become severe and there is no cure for Parkinson’s. However, specialized treatments and brain stimulation tactics have proven to slow the progression of the disease. All Heart Home Care can help yourself or your loved one contend with symptoms of Parkinson’s and offers specialized services and brain stimulation activities to help slow the progression.

Multiple Award Winner

At All Heart Home Care, we are proud to be the 25th Union Tribune’s San Diego’s Best Award Winner for non-medical home care, but this is not our only reward we have received. All Heart Home Care also received the 2021 Best of Home Care Award from SeniorAdvisor.com, an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau, Union Tribune Readers Poll Favorite Award Winner for 2019, and we are licensed, bonded, and insured. When you want the best in home care, trust All Heart Home Care. We care about your needs and the needs of your aging family members.

