The Shores Opens New Monte Carlo Room

By Managing Editor

Jerry McDonald, General Manager of Coronado Shores,
Mick Cagney, Bar Manager Beach Club, Jan Zobrist,
Chairperson, Lands and Recreation, and Gloria Nedell and
Alma Ronis, Beach Club committee members.

The Beach Club at the Coronado Shores celebrated the opening of a new room named the Monte Carlo Room with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, August 26.

The room was named for the shipwrecked Monte Carlo vessel that ended up beached in front of Coronado Shores in January of 1937. Aldryn Estacio’s drone photographs taken in July 2017 at a very low tide decorate the new room. Historical photos of the Monte Carlo from the Ernest Marquez collection depict the Monte Carlo in its prime when it was considered the most beautiful of all of the “sin” ships.

Coronado Shores resident Joe Ditler, who is a local writer and historian, gave a slide presentation and talk on the history of the Monte Carlo with stories from Coronado residents from his prior interviews. Joe’s presentation was sponsored by the Coronado Shores Company, owned by Myssie and John McCann.

Larry Delrose, Shores resident and consummate entertainer, was the emcee for the event.

 

 

 

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

