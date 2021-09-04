The Shores Opens New Monte Carlo Room

The Beach Club at the Coronado Shores celebrated the opening of a new room named the Monte Carlo Room with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, August 26.

The room was named for the shipwrecked Monte Carlo vessel that ended up beached in front of Coronado Shores in January of 1937. Aldryn Estacio’s drone photographs taken in July 2017 at a very low tide decorate the new room. Historical photos of the Monte Carlo from the Ernest Marquez collection depict the Monte Carlo in its prime when it was considered the most beautiful of all of the “sin” ships.

Coronado Shores resident Joe Ditler, who is a local writer and historian, gave a slide presentation and talk on the history of the Monte Carlo with stories from Coronado residents from his prior interviews. Joe’s presentation was sponsored by the Coronado Shores Company, owned by Myssie and John McCann.

Larry Delrose, Shores resident and consummate entertainer, was the emcee for the event.