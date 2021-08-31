Everybody Dance Now: New Cardio Hip Hop Class Busts-A-Move at the Coronado Community Center

What’s the best way to burn a boat-load of calories without even realizing it? When you’re dancing, of course. Thanks to a new cardio hip hop class put on by Coronado-based H2A Dance Company, newbies and old pros alike will be showing off some killer moves before you can say Coolio.

The class, which will be offered at the Coronado Community Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:45-10:45 am beginning September 8, is taught by Matt Phelps, a local hip hop dancer and choreographer. The vibe is old school and festive, with playlists featuring everything from Snoop to Hammer, from Biggie to Busta.

The best part? No previous dance experience required. The choreography doesn’t build on itself from previous classes, so every day is completely different.

“Every class you start from scratch,” said Viviana Alcazar, Director of H2A. “You’re going to sweat and burn calories and have fun doing it. In fact, you’re probably going to forget you’re in a fitness class.”

Phelps, a passionate dancer who has taught and performed with Culture Shock in San Diego, is great at fundamentals, according to Alcazar. He also does nice job of breaking things down, so the steps are easier to pick up. She says the class is the perfect escape for busy moms who spend much of their time thinking about other people.

“It keeps you active, but it also helps you block out your to-do list, and just focus on yourself for that hour,” said Alcazar.

Monica Olivares de Smith, mother of four, checked out a free trial class last week.

“After spending all day thinking about everyone else’s needs, there is nothing better or sweatier than doing cardio hip hop,” said Smith. “I let my mind rest, my body groove and have a blast.”

If you’re ready to get your groove on, lace up your sneakers, grab your water bottle and leave your inhibitions at home. Alcazar says Phelps’ ’90s-inspired playlists really “bring you back.”

“It feels playful, it doesn’t feel hardcore or aggressive,” said Alcazar. “It just feels fun.”

H2A is offering another free trial cardio hip hop class this Thursday, September 2 at 10am. A trial Pilates class also offered at 11am (bring your own mat). Guests are encouraged to show up early and sign in, as only 20 people max are allowed inside the studio space. The regular session of classes begins September 8.

To sign up, visit http://www.coronado.ca.us/register.

