Tuesday, August 31, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsSports

Everybody Dance Now: New Cardio Hip Hop Class Busts-A-Move at the Coronado Community Center

By Christine Van Tuyl

What’s the best way to burn a boat-load of calories without even realizing it? When you’re dancing, of course. Thanks to a new cardio hip hop class put on by Coronado-based H2A Dance Company, newbies and old pros alike will be showing off some killer moves before you can say Coolio.

The class, which will be offered at the Coronado Community Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:45-10:45 am beginning September 8, is taught by Matt Phelps, a local hip hop dancer and choreographer. The vibe is old school and festive, with playlists featuring everything from Snoop to Hammer, from Biggie to Busta.

- Advertisement -

The best part? No previous dance experience required. The choreography doesn’t build on itself from previous classes, so every day is completely different.

“Every class you start from scratch,” said Viviana Alcazar, Director of H2A. “You’re going to sweat and burn calories and have fun doing it. In fact, you’re probably going to forget you’re in a fitness class.”

- Advertisement -
------

Phelps, a passionate dancer who has taught and performed with Culture Shock in San Diego, is great at fundamentals, according to Alcazar. He also does nice job of breaking things down, so the steps are easier to pick up. She says the class is the perfect escape for busy moms who spend much of their time thinking about other people.

Choreographer Matt Phelps has competed on a national level. Photo credit: InsageProductions

“It keeps you active, but it also helps you block out your to-do list, and just focus on yourself for that hour,” said Alcazar.

Monica Olivares de Smith, mother of four, checked out a free trial class last week.

“After spending all day thinking about everyone else’s needs, there is nothing better or sweatier than doing cardio hip hop,” said Smith. “I let my mind rest, my body groove and have a blast.”

If you’re ready to get your groove on, lace up your sneakers, grab your water bottle and leave your inhibitions at home. Alcazar says Phelps’ ’90s-inspired playlists really “bring you back.”

“It feels playful, it doesn’t feel hardcore or aggressive,” said Alcazar. “It just feels fun.”

H2A is offering another free trial cardio hip hop class this Thursday, September 2 at 10am. A trial Pilates class also offered at 11am (bring your own mat).  Guests are encouraged to show up early and sign in, as only 20 people max are allowed inside the studio space. The regular session of classes begins September 8.

To sign up, visit http://www.coronado.ca.us/register.

RELATED:

Coronado Community Center Fall Adult Fitness Classes

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

2021 URT x One More Wave Bodysurfing Comp – Sept. 11

This year marks the 10th Annual URT WOMP Bodysurfing Comp!URT has teamed up with their good buddies at One More Wave to make this year's...
Read more
Sports

Nado Sports Calendar – August 30 – Sept. 4, 2021

Sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado!Coronado School Sports August 30-Sept. 4, 2021DAY DATE TEAM OPPONENT SITE GAMEMon 30-Aug Golf Olympian Coronado 4:30Nov/JV V-ball Mar Vista Mar Vista 4:00Var V-ball Mar...
Read more
Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Ends Labor Day; Ridership Update

The end of summer is fast approaching, which means the Free Summer Shuttle’s last day will be on Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day.It has...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD School Board Will Not Join Lawsuit Against State for Local Control on Reopening Guidelines

In a 3-2 vote, the Coronado Unified School District board voted against joining a lawsuit to gain local control in school reopening with specific...
Read more
People

Bondage, Power, and Secrets: Journalist and Author Caitlin Rother Investigates the Death on Ocean Boulevard

The practice of bondage is the key to solving the Rebecca Zahau case, according to Caitlin Rother, The New York Times bestselling author and...
Read more
People

Just Over the Bridge, a Transitional Storage Facility for San Diego Homeless Offers Lasting Benefits

A college student. A struggling Hollywood actor. An out-of-work attorney. A mother of four. They’ve all passed through the gates of the Transitional Storage...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.