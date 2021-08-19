Lifesaving Thanks, Ocean Blvd Project, City Art Plan, All Part of 8/17 Council Meeting

The highlight of the August 17 City Council meeting was the touching story of the actions of Coronado paramedics and lifeguards in saving the life of Geno Forman on July 5. An avid swimmer who has been vacationing here for the last 18 years from Phoenix, he was rescued after being under the water for more than five minutes after being pushed to the bottom of the ocean while boogie boarding. Lifeguards Mitchell Martin, Ryan Trainor, and Garison Covel, along with Fire Engineer and medic Colin McKay, Captain Ted Porter, and Fire Engineer and paramedic Andrew Dorosan are credited for helping save Forman, who was unconscious and suffered a broken nose and neck. Forman and his family attended the council meeting to thank these dedicated individuals who saved his life. “The amazing actions of these people saved my life,” he commented. He also pointed out that an ambulance wasn’t available to transport him to the hospital when needed, with one out on a call and the other out of service, due to budget cuts. Ultimately, he said he was lucky that a federal military ambulance was nearby and able to transport him to UCSD Medical Center. He made an impassioned plea for the city to find the funding so the second ambulance can be placed into service to help save people in the future.

The Ocean Boulevard improvement project was the widely discussed topic presented by Principal Engineer Jim Newton. The new proposed design includes widening the sidewalk to eight feet, while maintaining the existing sidewalk width where it is greater than that; driving lanes would be a minimum of 11 feet wide, and the street furniture would be relocated to the back of the sidewalk. There had been a request to look at putting the street furniture and updated trash cans into the rocks, but that idea is not feasible due to cost and delayed construction timing for only one and a half feet of additional space. An optional feature of this plan would be to match the sidewalk color to The Del paseo. Councilmember Donovan asked for an approximation of the increased cost of colored concrete, and was told most likely five to ten percent, but that would be an option that the council can decide at a later date.

Councilmember Sandke asked about the Navy’s comments on the project and learned they had agreed to it. He commented that even though there has been public criticism, this project will have a positive impact on the pedestrian experience and it’s a win for the community. Mayor Bailey pointed out that the Fire Department has also approved this project and does not feel public safety will be jeopardized. Councilmember Donovan asked about the potential of getting rid of parking on the west side of Ocean Blvd. for added space, but City Attorney Johanna Canlas confirmed that would require approval from the California Coastal Commission (CCC) and could trigger other factors. Councilmember Tanaka asked if some of the narrow areas could be red curbed and was told that might be a possibility without CCC permission. It was emphasized that road maintenance is overdue, and it’s more than just a basic slurry seal required, so doing these projects at the same time makes sense for the least amount of disruption. Several letters of support and more than a dozen letters opposing this project were sent in. Six residents spoke during public comment, with varying ideas on how to tackle this issue. Ultimately, the council approved moving forward with the project, with Councilmember Tanaka voting no.

Senior Planner Jesse Brown gave a presentation on the proposed sign for MJ’s Boutique that was denied by the Design Review Commission (DRC). He noted that he was showing additional submitted designs that had not been given to DRC. The original proposed sign was a 55 inch high circular illuminated sign with black coloring with the wording “Mj’s” on it. The applicant, Ken Brown, whose mother started the store 60 years ago, plead his case saying, “This is the heart and soul of our family and has been passed down.” He indicated that all the designs had been approved by the landlord. Mayor Bailey noted that “design is subjective and that the adjacent building has a larger sign. Councilmember Sandke said that Coronado is lucky to still have this historic building. Ultimately, the council approved the revised sign (the color changed to rose magenta with white letters), 3 to 2, with Councilmembers Tanaka and Heinze voting no.

The Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) 2021 Public Art Master Plan draft was presented by Senior Management Analysist Kelly Purvis. She noted that public art is an integral part of the community, with an emphasis on Coronado themes. There are currently 75 pieces of art in the city’s collection, including Penelope at Tidelands Park and Sheltering Wings at Grand Caribe Shoreline Park. The Coronado Public Art App was launched in 2020 and has 435 active users. This summer the three popular ‘Sit a Spell and Play a Tune‘ pianos returned. The council was very complimentary of the proposed art plan but took exception to formalizing a funding component to the program. Purvis said that they wanted to survey what other cities were doing and come back with a proposal, which would potentially include adding a small percentage fee on commercial development. Councilmember Sandke noted that the Port places a one percent fee of the total budget on projects. The council didn’t want to get into the scenario where a fund was built up and then they would have to find ways to spend it on art. The CAC 2021 Art Master Plan was unanimously approved, with no funding strategies. The CAC was directed to continue on as in the past asking the council for funding on a project by project basis. Check out the comprehensive plan at coronadoarts.com/coronado-public-art-master-plan-2020/.

The Council unanimously approved a tentative parcel map to allow condominium ownership of four residential units at 546-550 G Avenue, after a brief presentation by Associate Planner Marissa Smith.

Darrell Sarich was appointed to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission until January 31, 2023. The two other candidates, Daniel Hunting and Jon Schiff, were encouraged to run again.

Councilmember Sandke presented San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) CEO Sharon Cooney with a proclamation for “MTS Free Ride with Pronto Month.” The MTS Board is offering free rides to passengers in September, to help riders smoothly transition from Compass cards to the new PRONTO fare collection system. The new system is designed to increase accessibility to MTS trolleys and buses, of which there are 95 bus routes and three trolley lines. PRONTO cards are available or the app can be downloaded. Learn more here.

Councilmember Tanaka noted that he learned at the Golf Advisory Committee that the $85,000 public restroom upgrade will start January 2022, with a completion date estimated in March 2022. He also noted that the golf course will be aerated in sections on October 5 and 6.

Mayor Bailey highlighted that EPA Administrator Michael Regan will be coming to the border to discuss the Tijuana sewage crisis and sees this as a positive step towards getting real solutions for this problem.

Highlights from Consent Calendar ~