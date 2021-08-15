Avenida del Sol Traffic Signal Activated, Turn Signs Posted

- Advertisement -

The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol is scheduled to be energized and made operational this week. Due to the close proximity of the new signal to the existing signal at Pomona Avenue, both signals have been coordinated to operate as a single intersection, and drivers on Silver Strand Boulevard will notice that the green and red lights on both signals will be synchronized.

The City would like to remind motorists traveling on Strand Way in front of the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill restaurant that the only turning movement available to them will be a right turn onto northbound Silver Strand. Drivers may not turn left or proceed straight to Avenida del Sol. Drivers exiting the Hotel del Coronado/Coronado Shores via Avenida del Sol will have the option to turn left (northbound) or right (southbound) onto state Route 75; however, they will be restricted from proceeding straight onto Strand Way.