Donated Books Needed for Little Free Libraries

Submitted by Jean Seager

Please join in supporting a book drive to stock new Little Free Libraries, approved in this year’s budget by the Board of Supervisors for countywide installation. You’ve probably seen these Little Free Libraries, attractive book-sharing boxes mounted on posts at various locations in Coronado. Under the leadership of Supervisor Nora Vargas and coordinating with the County’s library system, the Coronado Democratic Club’s community outreach program is collecting books for the new libraries in the First Supervisorial District.

The libraries are greatly needed in the south bay, where the pandemic has impacted student learning and many families struggle to make ends meet.

You can donate new or used children’s books in Spanish and dual language English/Spanish adult books by dropping them off at Jean Seager’s home, 1314 Second Street in Coronado, which is on the corner of Second Street and the alley called A Avenue Lane. To find the red donation box, walk down the alley from Second Street and look for the second door on the left. If you have questions, contact Jean at 619-435-8130.

Sincerely,

Jean Seager