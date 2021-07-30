Friday, July 30, 2021
FeaturedSports

Coronado Local Nico DiMatteo Brings Home 18U Rugby National Championship

By Clark Fahrenthold

Photo Courtesy of Jim DiMatteo

Perhaps the most underrated physically demanding sport in the world is rugby. The amount of pure grit, athleticism, and toughness to play at a high level is almost incomprehensible. If you don’t want to take my word for it, perhaps you’ll listen to Coronado resident and recent 18-U Rugby National Champion Nico DiMatteo. 

- Advertisement -

For Nico, Rugby has always been his first love. “I started playing the game when I was 8-years-old and just fell in love with the sport. My dad first introduced it to me. I think the speed, contact, and physical nature of the game are really what drew me in. I played football, baseball, and other sports, but there is just something about the team atmosphere in rugby that makes it so special,” said DiMatteo. 

For some kids growing up, physical contact and running people over isn’t always the most appealing thing in the world, but to Nico, it’s just another reason to love the sport. “I’m not the biggest guy out there, but I love the challenge of having to go hit and tackle guys that are bigger than me. For me, the physical part of the game is what makes it so appealing. I mean you can be running around and hit guys and then go shake hands and be friends after the game. It’s really unique to the sport.”

- Advertisement -

But rugby isn’t just a sport that Nico is passionate about, he also happens to be one of the most talented and skilled players in the state of California. For the past year, DiMatteo has been playing with the club team the San Diego Mustangs, one of the premier club rugby teams in San Diego county. 

Nico joined the team after Covid cut off his high school season. “So my sophomore year I moved schools to La Jolla. But because of the pandemic, we lost out on our season. But with the club season still going on a lot of the guys on the La Jolla team were playing for the Mustangs. So I went and joined them as well. It was a really easy switch and you could see the team chemistry really quickly.” 

Photo Courtesy of Jim DiMatteo

The chemistry that Nico felt would prove to be very real in the coming months. After a wildly successful season for both Nico and the Mustangs as a whole, the team earned entry into the U18 Rugby National Championship. The Boys High School Rugby National Championships is an annual tournament that hosts the 24 most elite high school and U-18 club teams for a three-day competition.

Teams are divided into three competition brackets: Single School teams, Multiple School Club teams, and a Tier II competition. The three brackets compete independently of each other, and three separate champions are crowned. In this tournament, Nico and the Mustangs competed in the Tier II competition. “To be able to go there and compete at that level around so many talented players was unbelievable,” said Nico. “I never get nervous before my games, but I was just a little nervous heading into our first tournament games.”

Photo Courtesy of Jim DiMatteo

But even if those nerves existed, they never showed in Nico’s play on the field. DiMatteo not only flourished in his traditional role but also stepped up for the Mustangs when one of his teammates went down. “In the first game one of my teammates got knocked out and I had to assume all of his kicking responsibilities, which added a little more pressure, but I think at the end of the day that added pressure helped me to play at my best.” 

If you need more evidence, all one has to do is look to the second game of the tournament when he broke off a massive 40-yard try-run to help the Mustangs ice their lead vs. Raleigh, the #2 team in North Carolina at the time. 

DiMatteo’s excellent play would carry over into the tournament finals, where he would continue to fly all over the field and help the Mustangs defeat Tempe, the top-ranked team in the State of Arizona. “It was such a huge moment to win the championships,” said DiMatteo “The way that the game ended with us getting one last defensive stop was incredible. It was great to celebrate it as a team on something we worked so hard together to achieve. The whole experience is something that I will never forget and just showed how much hard work and dedication pays off.” 

Photo Courtesy of Jim DiMatteo

Nico’s talent and drive as a rugby player are truly remarkable. But even with the 2021 national championship under his belt the Coronado Local remains hungry to keep getting better, telling me he hopes to be back at the National Championships next year to help the Mustangs defend their title. 

Nico’s rugby future is bright and one that fellow Coronadans should follow closely.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Clark Fahrenthold
Clark is a recent graduate from Sonoma State University where he received his BA in Communications and a minor in History. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, and running. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Former Coronado Fire Chief Jim Lydon Bringing Awareness to Illnesses Caused by Fire Fighting

Jim Lydon retired as Coronado Fire Chief in June, opening up his calendar to take part in the 2021 Ride for America. This event...
Read more
Military

First Woman Operator at Naval Special Warfare Command

Coronado's Naval Special Warfare Center made history on July 15th, 2021 as it welcomed its first woman. While her name has not been shared,...
Read more
Education

New Principal Selected for Coronado High School

It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that I announce the selection of Ms. Karin Mellina as the next principal of Coronado High School!After...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islanders Boys’ Basketball Advances to CIF Southern State Semifinals

A San Diego CIF Championship was a massive feat for this historic Coronado boys' basketball team. But it appears that these trail-blazing Islanders aren’t...
Read more
Sports

Islanders Boys’ Basketball Captures First CIF Title in 31 Years

From the start of the 2021 season, the Coronado Islanders boys’ basketball team has had the look and feel of a team of destiny....
Read more
Sports

Islander Boys’ Basketball Punch Ticket to CIF Championship Game

If there was one way or phrase to describe the 2021 Islanders boys' basketball team it would be an “Unstoppable force.” And they showed...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.