Soccer Tournament to Use Multiple Fields on Two Consecutive Weekends

The Crown City Classic, a local youth soccer tournament hosted by the Coronado Youth Soccer League, will be held next weekend, July 31-Aug. 1, and again the following weekend, Aug. 7-8.

The Crown City Classic has been held in Coronado for nearly 20 years. In the past, more than 170 competitive soccer teams from around Southern California participate. Games run from 8 am until sunset on Saturday and with the last games finishing on Sunday at about 8 pm.

The tournament uses various field locations, including Tidelands Park (except for Aug. 7), Sunset Park, Cays Soccer Field, and some Coronado High School fields. Additional trash receptacles and restrooms are placed at the Cays and Tidelands to manage additional traffic at the venues by the host.