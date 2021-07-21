Now Hiring: Executive Director for Coronado Chamber of Commerce (60-80K)

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Executive Director, Sue Gillingham, will be retiring in September. The Board of Directors is seeking candidates to fill this position. Resumes are due by August 4.

POSITION: Executive Director

SALARY: $60k-$80k

BENEFITS: 3 weeks Personal Time Off, 11 holidays, Medical, Phone allowance, Mileage

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Chamber Executive Director leads the Chamber of Commerce in fulfillment of its mission: HELPING BUSINESSES SUCCEED SO THAT OUR COMMUNITY PROSPERS. They oversee the activities of committees and supervise the work of the staff in the pursuit of the Chamber’s objectives. As the chief staff officer, they represent the Chamber Board of Directors and Officers to the members, to the public, to government agencies, and to officials. The Executive Director reports to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

RESPONSIBILITIES

-Recruit and retain members.

-Meet the members, and become familiar with their business goals and problems.

-Build on the strengths of the Chamber: positive image in community, adequate financial reserves, very good relationship with city, strong marketing support for hospitality industry, positive relationship with Discover Coronado and big hotels.

-Identify problems which the Chamber should address. Identify people and resources available to assist. Develop solutions to those problems.

-Maintain statistics to track trends in the economy of the area, both inside and outside Chamber membership.

-Cultivate relationships of trust with city, county, state and federal elected officials and staff.

-Communicate to the Chamber officers, directors, staff, committees, and members as well as the general public. Engage Board members in community outreach.

-Coordinate the activities of Chamber committees, with the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and provide necessary staff assistance.

-Oversee all staff activities of the Chamber including the hiring and termination of employees.

-Manage the finance, payroll, and administrative functions of the Chamber.

-Prepare and implement an annual budget for Chamber Board approval. Manage expenditures in accordance with the budget.

-Report to the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, on a monthly basis, the current status of the membership and finances.

-Inform the Board of Directors of problem areas and activities throughout the community that may affect the business sector.

-Oversee all Chamber publications and publicity.

Qualifications:

-Degree in business or nonprofit related major

-Politically aware

-Focused on the big picture

-Interested in, and able to manage project details

-Experience in marketing, budget and financial management

-Experience hiring, supervising, and motivating

-Experience in nonprofit, working with Board of Directors

-Experience in project management, time management

-Strong verbal and written communication skills including presentation skills in front of large groups

Preferred Experience:

-Business ownership

-Working in Coronado community & business environment

-Team leadership in ever changing environment

-Efficiently setting priorities, organizing work flow

-Managing events

-QuickBooks

-Grant writing

-Public Relations

-Chamber of Commerce staff

Apply:

If you are interested in becoming the Chamber’s next Executive Director, please send a cover letter and a summary of your qualifications by August 4th to:

By email: hello@coronadochamber.com

By post:

Coronado Chamber of Commerce

​Attn: Human Resources

1125 Tenth Street

Coronado, CA

Coronado Chamber of Commerce is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, status as a protected veteran, or status as a qualified individual with disability.

(EOE, D/V, M/F)

Source: Coronado Chamber of Commerce