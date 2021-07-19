Leadership Changes at Coronado High School as VP Leaves and Principal Takes New Position

At the completion of the 2020-2021 school year, Coronado High School (CHS) lost two senior administrators: Assistant Principal Timothy Hopper and Principal Shane Schmeichel. Both positions are anticipated to be filled prior to the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Assistant Principal Hopper came to CHS in fall 2017 after serving in the same position at San Gabriel High School in Los Angeles. As of July 1, 2021, Hopper joined the ​​William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley of Los Angeles where he will serve as one of six new assistant principals. Hopper announced his departure prior to the end of the school year allowing the district to recruit replacements in early June. Interviews were completed at the end of June and the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) intends to announce the new assistant principal soon.

CHS has two assistant principal positions to support students, teachers and administration. Current Assistant Principal Catherine Burling joined CHS in 2018 and will remain in her position working closely with the new assistant principal and principal.

Departing Principal Shane Schmeichel joined CHS in 2012 as Director of Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) and Assistant Principal. With the departure of Principal Jenny Moore (currently principal at Coronado’s Silver Strand Elementary School), Mr. Schmeichel became CHS Principal in 2018. Effective July 1, 2021, Mr. Schmeichel transitioned to the Director of Special Programs for CHS where he will support CoSA, Career Technical Education, Adult Education, TK-12 STEM and VAPA, arts integration, and Department of Defense grants.

The new Director of Special Programs position was approved during the open session of the June 17, 2021 CUSD Board meeting. Agenda item 5, the consolidated motion for consent calendar, included items 5.13 and 5.15 to approve the New Job Description and Salary for the Director of Special Programs with a note that the role was a one-year, temporary position funded by one-time grants. The agenda item included a detailed job description as well as an administrative salary schedule.

The listing for the newly-created Director of Special Programs position was posted on the online education job website Edujoin on June 18, 2021 with applications accepted through June 25, 2021. Interviews were conducted the following week and on July 1, 2021, CUSD announced Shane Schmeichel had been selected for the position.

The open Principal position was posted on Edujoin on July 2 and accepted applications through July 16. CUSD is in the final stages of interviewing candidates for the principal position and hopes to announce the new Principal by August 1, 2021.