City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 16, 2021

Coronado will host a community workshop to understand the potential effects of sea level rise. Find out how you can participate in the process to develop the City’s draft Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the search for a new director of Public Services & Engineering after the announced resignation of Cliff Maurer and the person named to fill in while a permanent replacement can be found; the Citywide Historic Survey and Context Statement project that is underway; the latest arrest involving the City’s remotely monitored bicycle; the Library’s Spice it Up, Coronado! program; Recreation’s Fall/Winter Brochure; the return of the Senior Volunteer Patrol; and in lieu of a Pet of the Week, news of PAWS of Coronado’s Yappy Hour.

