Coronado Fireworks Update – Stingray Point Beach to be Closed

Q. Will the fireworks display being shot from Stingray Point close the beach and for how long?

A. Yes, the Stingray Point beach will be closed to protect the community gathering at the Coronado Golf Course to watch the fireworks. The display will occur at 9 pm on Sunday, July 4. In preparation, the fireworks operator and City staff will install a fence around the perimeter of the launch area. This safety zone must remain closed to the public from 8 am on July 3 until 5 pm on July 5 to prevent people from setting up viewing spots in the launch area. The fireworks operator will need to set up the initial launch area on the morning of July 3. The City understands that people have typically used that beach during the fireworks show, but that was when the show was launched from a barge in Glorietta Bay [this year the fireworks are being launched from land]. The City expects the display will be as spectacular as always.

Spectators may use any available spot on the Golf Course to view the show.

The Golf Course will be closed on the Fourth of July for golfing but will be open for fireworks viewing. On July 3 and July 5, the Golf Course will be open for play from 6 am to 8 pm.

For more Fourth of July FAQs, visit the city’s website.