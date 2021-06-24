Coronado’s Car Wash to Open as Philthy Philz Car Wash

As a mother of five who wears many hats, Amity Provenzano is enthusiastic about her new venture, Philthy Philz Carwash here in Coronado at 150 C Avenue. The original car wash has a history dating back to the early 1990s, and has had several tenants, but has been closed for nearly five years. Residents have been hoping for the reopening of the convenient location and now it is slated to happen in mid-July.

Amity met the property owner nearly a year ago and saw an opportunity to start a new business. “We weren’t actively looking, but it made sense once we researched it,” says Amity. She and her husband Phil are new to the car wash businesses but have spent considerable time educating themselves. They had to learn the environmental issues, the latest equipment, and how they could serve the community.

For the best customer experience, they installed state-of-the-art Belanger equipment, inverted rails, and mobile arms. The new injector chemical system uses environmentally friendly products and water saving procedures. New hoses, software, and lighting helped complete the car wash that allows patrons to stay in their car, as the equipment revolves around them.

As entrepreneurs, Amity and Phil like to run their own businesses, she is a realtor and owns a party balloon business, and he is a contractor. They welcome the challenge of taking on this new venture and eventually hope to open additional car washes in other small cities. When asked how they came up with the catchy name, she laughed and said it started as a joke as a play on her husband’s name but stuck because it was catchy, and something that people would remember.

This woman- and veteran-owned business has a small group of investors, including Amity and Phil Provenzano, Robert Morales, Eric and Kim Steward, Dean Navarez, and Rob Wolfe. After getting the initial city approvals, they have been putting in sweat equity since May to get the car wash up and running, and have set a target opening for mid-July. Stay tuned as they plan to offer free car washes on opening weekend. Philthy Philz will operate seven days a week from 7 am to 9 pm.

Site work and landscaping are being finalized, while they wait for signage approval from the Design Review Commission (DRC). Positions are available for attendants and they will train employees. They have tried to be sensitive to the needs of their surrounding neighbors and businesses, adjusting lights and other items as needed. “We are committed to deliver the best customer experience and look forward to getting to know more of the Coronado community,” comments Amity. She says she and her husband are both from small towns and love the neighborhood feel here.

Philthy Philz will get cars sparkling clean in four minutes with a coating, less time without. There will be three wash levels including the Philthy wash for $13, which includes a foaming pre-soak, high pressure wash, spot free rinse, and power dry. Monthly unlimited passes are $30. The next level is the Philthier for $16, or $35 unlimited monthly, and has the added double foaming pre-soak, triple foam conditioner, spot free rinse, and drying agent. The Philthiest is the ultimate to clean cars for $18, or $40 unlimited monthly, and has an added RainX Super Sealant. Two vacuum stations will also be available. On-site full service detail services will be offered, which will be managed by Robert Morales, who has owned a successful car detail company in San Diego county since 2002.

Find more info at www.philthyphilz.com or on Facebook @PhilthyPhilz or Instagram @philthyphilz.

Philthy Philz Car Wash

150 C Avenue, Coronado