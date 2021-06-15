Second Hand Prose Book Shop Reopens

Whether you are a casual or avid reader, you will be pleased to know that Friends of the Library (FOL) Second Hand Prose is reopen for book lovers to browse the many sections, including the popular kids, military, fiction hardbacks, mystery, and new release sections to discover a good read. Shuttered for 14 months, starting on March 13 of last year, the Friends of the Library’s bookshop quietly reopened June 1.

Second Hand Prose is not currently accepting book donations, because they have a stockpile of 600 boxes, which equate to 15,000 books, in storage. What they do need however is volunteers. It takes a team of 50 volunteers to keep the shop open seven days a week. It is currently open daily from 1 pm to 4 pm and will add the morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm, when they have enough help, which will hopefully be soon.

When the Library reopened last September, the FOL found success selling books in their designated corner of the library, keeping the shelves of books-for-sale stocked. Since the shop’s closing, volunteers and residents have continually asked when the store would reopen. Friends of the Library Board President Marsi Steirer says, “We didn’t understand just how important Second Hand Prose was to the community, and we are thrilled to be open again for our customers.” There was a lot to do to get the shop ready after being closed for such an extended period, and different volunteer teams came in to dust and restock the shelves.

Second Hand Prose welcomes any and all volunteers, from high schoolers to seniors for weekly, monthly, or even seasonal shifts. Volunteers can sign up as cashiers, sorters, or book transporters. Most of the volunteers have returned, but some are travelling, now that they can again, and more help is always needed. Steirer said that the dedicated volunteers are eager to get back to work but have spent their time in productive ways like writing books, gardening, organizing, reading, and a host of other activities.

The Friends of the Library Board, which has members with diverse backgrounds from many professions, has been meeting via Zoom and conducted business through email exchange, but Steirer said that getting together in person again in May was a treat. They are in the process of deciding the scope of the annual Book Fair next year, concurrent with the Flower Show, which is slated for April 23 and 24, 2022, that will be feasible. Unfortunately, the FOL missed their 50th anniversary, taking the last two years off due to the pandemic. The Book Fair is a gargantuan undertaking, requiring 150 volunteers to set up, man, and take down the three day event, that boasts an inventory of more than 20,000 hardback and paperback books and DVDs and nets around $18,000.

This hidden gem of a bookshop is located on D Avenue, behind the Library and across from the high school, with all proceeds going to fund Library programs for children, teens, and adults. There are always selected books on racks outside the shop, with specials like buy two books, get one free. The current offer is for mystery and military books and runs through July. To sign up to be a volunteer and for more information, stop by the shop for an application or visit their website at coronadofol.org.