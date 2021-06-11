City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 11, 2021

As June 15 quickly approaches, ending most public health restrictions, the City will discontinue its COVID-19 Update. Find out more about changes due to the upcoming removal of the state’s tier system in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about planning and recommendations for the City’s Fourth of July Celebration, including the popular parade; a list of July 4 frequently asked questions; outdoor dining extended for local restaurants and how the City is working to keep sidewalks clear; a “By the Numbers” list of ways the City stepped up during the pandemic; the closure next week of the vaccination site at the Community Center; the reopening of the Spreckels Center; and the recent adoption of BC, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.