Friday, June 11, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 11, 2021

By Managing Editor

As June 15 quickly approaches, ending most public health restrictions, the City will discontinue its COVID-19 Update. Find out more about changes due to the upcoming removal of the state’s tier system in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about planning and recommendations for the City’s Fourth of July Celebration, including the popular parade; a list of July 4 frequently asked questions; outdoor dining extended for local restaurants and how the City is working to keep sidewalks clear; a “By the Numbers” list of ways the City stepped up during the pandemic; the closure next week of the vaccination site at the Community Center; the reopening of the Spreckels Center; and the recent adoption of BC, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Spreckels Center to Reopen in Alliance with State and County Reopening

After more than a year of closed doors, the John D. Spreckels Center will provide a soft reopening on Wednesday, June 16, providing that...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 4, 2021

https://youtu.be/xDM4iboxv-QThe Free Summer Shuttle is back! Find out about the program kick-off on Sunday, June 6, in the latest edition of the City Manager's...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Settles Lawsuit Regarding Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

The City of Coronado has settled its lawsuit filed against the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and the Airport Land Use Commission challenging...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

The Weight of the Past and the Promise of the Future

Submitted by Kenan GultekinHas anyone else been watching the school board hearings about No Place for Hate? In response to former students speaking out...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What is Happening to Coronado Unified School District?

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.I am terribly concerned about our long-trusted Coronado Unified School District. After 21 years trusting that our school district was...
Read more
Business

Griffin Funding Opens New Mortgage Branch in Coronado

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now bringing its services to Coronado. Griffin Funding is known for its diverse home loan options...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.