White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event

920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach

Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm.

As always, the public is encouraged to attend.

⇒ Read about the previous shark tagging event on March 31 HERE ⇐

Learn about the White Shark Tagging program, White Shark behavior and the benefits of a suite of 4 Live Buoy Monitors along Coronado’s 1.7 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. By syncing these 4 Live Buoys with the United States Navy’s 2 Live Buoy Monitors [already on order] the City of Coronado would have an unparalleled coverage network, ranking it the best in the world!

