Coronado School Foundation’s Balcony Bash Breezes into the Loews; Raises More than $35,000 for Arts and STEM in Coronado Schools

The first-ever Balcony Bash Spring Soiree held at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Friday, May 7 was a spectacular success, raising more than $35,000 for Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF). The guests, who enjoyed luxurious bay-view rooms each with their own balcony, celebrated with dance and music from local student performers, a mini-auction, and live entertainment from Matt Heinecke and Crown Town.

“We were so happy to celebrate in person, face-to-face after all the Zoom meetings and screens that seemed to define the year,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for Coronado Schools Foundation. “Not only did we get to see our friends and supporters in a beautiful setting, but we got to raise money for arts enrichment and STEM in our public schools.”

Florals and fedoras dominated the scene as Balcony Bash guests enjoyed a small happy hour and festive games while photographer Kel Casey was on hand to take pictures of the guests on their balconies and the grass below. The H2A Teen and Luxe Dance Teams wowed the audience with hip hop performances, and student singer Addison Nesbitt delighted the guests with the song “A Friend Like Me.” Guests enjoyed delicious takeout dinners from Crown Landing and sipped champagne in true balcony fashion.

A mini-auction featured a luxury getaway to the Omni La Costa, a chance to golf with champion Rebecca Lee-Bentham, a college football vacation package, and a live action painting by respected artist Patti S. Paulsen. CSF wants to thank Coronado High School alumni Arlene Geissler Inch, who was the presenting sponsor of the event, as well as entertainment sponsor Clarke Construction.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado Schools Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for two pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.