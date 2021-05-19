Wednesday, May 19, 2021
EducationFeatured

Coronado School Foundation’s Balcony Bash Breezes into the Loews; Raises More than $35,000 for Arts and STEM in Coronado Schools

By Coronado Schools Foundation

The first-ever Balcony Bash Spring Soiree held at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Friday, May 7 was a spectacular success, raising more than $35,000 for Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF). The guests, who enjoyed luxurious bay-view rooms each with their own balcony, celebrated with dance and music from local student performers, a mini-auction, and live entertainment from Matt Heinecke and Crown Town.

CSF Balcony Bash, Photo by Kel Casey
Guests celebrated on individual balconies overlooking the San Diego Bay and festivities below. Photo by Kel Casey.

- Advertisement -

“We were so happy to celebrate in person, face-to-face after all the Zoom meetings and screens that seemed to define the year,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for Coronado Schools Foundation. “Not only did we get to see our friends and supporters in a beautiful setting, but we got to raise money for arts enrichment and STEM in our public schools.”

Matt Heinecke, CSF Balcony Bash, Photo by Kel Casey
Matt Heinecke and Crown Town performed while guests danced on their balconies. Photo by Kel Casey.

- Advertisement -

Florals and fedoras dominated the scene as Balcony Bash guests enjoyed a small happy hour and festive games while photographer Kel Casey was on hand to take pictures of the guests on their balconies and the grass below. The H2A Teen and Luxe Dance Teams wowed the audience with hip hop performances, and student singer Addison Nesbitt delighted the guests with the song “A Friend Like Me.” Guests enjoyed delicious takeout dinners from Crown Landing and sipped champagne in true balcony fashion.

H2A, CSF Balcony Bash, Photo by Kel Casey
The H2A Dance Team performed a hip hop routine. Photo by Kel Casey.

Addison Nesbitt, CSF Balcony Bash, Photo by Kel Casey
Student Singer Addison Nesbitt wowed the audience with a vocal performance. Photo by Kel Casey.

A mini-auction featured a luxury getaway to the Omni La Costa, a chance to golf with champion Rebecca Lee-Bentham, a college football vacation package, and a live action painting by respected artist Patti S. Paulsen. CSF wants to thank Coronado High School alumni Arlene Geissler Inch, who was the presenting sponsor of the event, as well as entertainment sponsor Clarke Construction.

CSF Balcony Bash, Photo by Kel Casey
Guests enjoyed cocktails and delicious takeout from Crown Landing at the Loews. Photo by Kel Casey.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado Schools Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for two pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Setting Up for Success Again at Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

With fond memories of sharing his dad and mom’s home cooked meals around the family dinner table, Tim Aaron didn’t set out to be...
Read more
Community News

New Traffic Signal Installed on Silver Strand Blvd at Avenida del Sol

 The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol has been installed by the construction crews working for...
Read more
Sports

CHS Track Team Joins with two Eastern League Schools for a Five-School Cluster Meet

With smaller rosters and relaxed group restrictions, many coaches have combined their meets with other schools for more competition. Such was the case last...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Student Performances: Valentine’s Virtual Concert to Benefit CSF!

The community enjoyed the Coronado Holiday Songs virtual concert so much that we're excited to announce another virtual concert for Valentine's Day! Join us...
Read more
Education

CHS Computer Science Teacher Among Select Few in California

Did you know that fewer than 39% of high schools in California offer computer sciences courses to their students, and two-thirds lack any computer...
Read more
Education

CMS Teacher Team Turns to Technology to Teach Math

When Coronado Middle School sixth grade math teacher Melissa Miller learned that she was selected as the next Kato Family “Innovation in Education” Award...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.