New Traffic Signal Installed on Silver Strand Blvd at Avenida del Sol

The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol has been installed by the construction crews working for the Hotel del Coronado on its Master Plan renovations. The Del is recreating its former grand main entrance which will be accessed from the south side of the hotel at Avenida del Sol.

Crews also are making street improvements to the cul-de-sac. A new sidewalk along Orange Avenue from R.H. Dana Place to Avenida del Sol has been completed. The signal has not yet been activated, but eventually it will by synced with the nearby signal at Pomona Avenue as well as others along the state highway.

