Celebrate Mother’s Day, May 9th, at Liberty Call Distilling

Celebrate Mom with a Seafood Centric Brunch at Liberty Call Distilling on Sunday, May 9th. Featuring Chef Miguel’s Signature Crab Cake Benedicts or optional King Crab Legs, this brunch is expected to sell out quickly. The Three Course Meal includes an appetizer, brunch entrée, and dessert, and is available for pre-purchase for $35 on Open Table. Click here for the Full Menu.

- Advertisement -

Start with Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho or Agua Chili with Local Shrimp. Entrées consist of Crab Cake Benedict, Short Rib Benedict, Steak and Eggs, Shrimp and Polenta, or an optional ½ pound of King Crab Legs for an additional $30. Finish your meal with French Toast, Cinnamon Roll, or Beignets for Dessert.

“My mom, wife, and mother-in-law are all big fans of King Crab Legs, so we wanted to serve them for Mother’s Day. Then we built the rest of the menu based on the crab. It’s fun to start doing special menus again after such a long layoff. We’re excited to show off our location as people finally are able to start going out again,” said Bill Rogers, Liberty Call Distilling’s Manager.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego

For reservations call (619) 432-1848

online at www.opentable.com/r/liberty-call-distilling-kitchen-san-diego/

email info@libertycall.com

- Advertisement -

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.