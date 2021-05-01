Saturday, May 1, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Celebrate Mother’s Day, May 9th, at Liberty Call Distilling

Promoted Partner Content

By Managing Editor

Liberty Call Distilling Mother's Day image

Celebrate Mom with a Seafood Centric Brunch at Liberty Call Distilling on Sunday, May 9th. Featuring Chef Miguel’s Signature Crab Cake Benedicts or optional King Crab Legs, this brunch is expected to sell out quickly. The Three Course Meal includes an appetizer, brunch entrée, and dessert, and is available for pre-purchase for $35 on Open Table. Click here for the Full Menu.

- Advertisement -

Start with Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho or Agua Chili with Local Shrimp. Entrées consist of Crab Cake Benedict, Short Rib Benedict, Steak and Eggs, Shrimp and Polenta, or an optional ½ pound of King Crab Legs for an additional $30. Finish your meal with French Toast, Cinnamon Roll, or Beignets for Dessert.

“My mom, wife, and mother-in-law are all big fans of King Crab Legs, so we wanted to serve them for Mother’s Day. Then we built the rest of the menu based on the crab. It’s fun to start doing special menus again after such a long layoff. We’re excited to show off our location as people finally are able to start going out again,” said Bill Rogers, Liberty Call Distilling’s Manager.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego
For reservations call (619) 432-1848
online at  www.opentable.com/r/liberty-call-distilling-kitchen-san-diego/
email info@libertycall.com for large groups.
- Advertisement -

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Stake Chophouse & Bar is Giving Away A Dozen Oysters Every Week!

Hello oyster lovers,Stake Chophouse & Bar is giving away a dozen oysters every week until the end of May! Share your #stakemoments while you’re enjoying good...
Read more
Dining

Bridgeworthy: Options Galore Await at Barrio Food Hub

I was amazed when I recently discovered that Coronado had 80 different restaurants, and as a self-proclaimed foodie and a true believer in supporting...
Read more
Dining

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party at Liberty Call

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party!Through a generous donation Liberty Call Distilling is raffling off a Pair of Tickets to Padres Opening Day...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Introduces New Badge And Memberships For 2021 Fest

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is excited to roll out the red carpet on November 10-14, 2021, returning to the traditional festival format...
Read more
Community News

Calling Art, Music, Dance, Theatre Educators

Are you an arts teacher in Coronado? Do you or your organization offer classes, workshops, or seminars in music, art, dance or performing arts...
Read more
Community News

Outdoor Mask Restrictions Eased for Fully Vaccinated People

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.