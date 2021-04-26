Monday, April 26, 2021
Peters and Dedina Discuss Tijuana River Sewage Problem, Funding and Future Fixes

Presentation by Congressman Scott Peters and Imperial Beach Mayor Sergio Dedina

On Saturday, April 24th, the Coronado Democratic Club heard a joint presentation by Congressman Scott Peters and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina on the current status of the work being done by the federal, state, county, and local governments to address and resolve the long standing issue of sewage being discharged into the ocean from the Tijuana River.

Peters and Dedina explained what work must be done to resolve the problem, how funding for the necessary improvements will be handled, what obstacles remain for the problem to be solved, and what the next steps are in keeping the issue at the forefront for the EPA, the lead agency handling the problem.

To view the presentation, go to:
 https://coronadodemocrats.com/resources/video-archive/

 

