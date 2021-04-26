Coronado Cultural Arts Commission Invites You to Join Them! (video)

The success of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission is due in large part to the fantastic support and participation of community volunteers. They are the lifeblood of our organization and provide ideas, inspiration, motivation, and manpower which allows our commission to far exceed the normal confines generally afforded a city commission.

Hear from current volunteers as they recount what they’ve done in 2020 and what plans are in the works for 2021:

It’s a GREAT way to meet new people, help your community and have fun.

Pick your passion!

We welcome volunteers in the following areas:

Arts Partners and Advocacy

Would you enjoy working with non-profit organizations on collaborative events, assisting emerging artists as they hone their craft, planning community-wide events?

Public Art

Would you enjoy helping bring art to our everyday lives in public places?

Arts Education and Musical Arts

Are you passionate about seeing the arts incorporated into our children’s lives; creating arts experiences to engage a variety of age groups?

Special Events and Volunteer Coordination

The arts need strong voices of support, is that you? Do you have skills in planning and organizing community events and other fundraising activities?

Communication: Public Relations & Media

Do you have marketing or graphic design skills? Is social media your “thing”? Want to help keep CoronadoARTS.com at the cutting edge of technology? Enjoy taking photos at arts events? Want to be an “arts reporter”?

Visual Arts

Are you a painter, visual artist, or lover of visual art? Want to help plan exhibitions, events, and activities that promote the visual arts in Coronado? Or do you want to have some fun and meet new people planning the first Coronado Island Film Festival?

Whether you have a little or a lot—time, talent, skills, or ideas—we welcome all!

To volunteer contact Commissioner Mark O’Brien at (619) 254-5277 or email markobrien.ccac@gmail.com.