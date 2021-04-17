Instant Fountain… SUV Drives Over Hydrant on Orange Avenue (Videos)

At approximately 4:30 this afternoon a black SUV hit and ran over a fire hydrant in the center median at Orange Avenue near C Avenue.

Videos and photos were taken by many witnesses from all angles:

From the south

Once CDP arrived:

From the north:

From the west:

Shortly after 5pm the City posted to its Twitter account:

Due to hydrant issues, SB lanes will be diverted at Orange and 10th. Avoid 1000 Orange and use an alternate route of 10th, east or west.

At 5:15pm, 45 minutes into it, fire fighters were still working to stop the geyser:

As is usual, kids will find a way to make the best of any situation:

Finally contained at 5:30pm: