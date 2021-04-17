Saturday, April 17, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Instant Fountain… SUV Drives Over Hydrant on Orange Avenue (Videos)

By Managing Editor

At approximately 4:30 this afternoon a black SUV hit and ran over a fire hydrant in the center median at Orange Avenue near C Avenue.

Videos and photos were taken by many witnesses from all angles:

- Advertisement -

From the south

- Advertisement -

Once CDP arrived:

From the north:

From the west:

Shortly after 5pm the City posted to its Twitter account:

Due to hydrant issues, SB lanes will be diverted at Orange and 10th. Avoid 1000 Orange and use an alternate route of 10th, east or west.

At 5:15pm, 45 minutes into it, fire fighters were still working to stop the geyser:

As is usual, kids will find a way to make the best of any situation:

Finally contained at 5:30pm:

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Public Meets Shark Lab Scientists from California State University, Long Beach at Coronado’s Central Beach, during March 31st White Shark Tagging Event

By Phil Garn, Advocate for Live Buoy MonitoringMore than twenty members of the public including the colorfully attired Dani Grady and her “Sharkbait Mamas”...
Read more
People

Coronado Citizens Form Climate Advisory Group

A group of Coronado residents have created a volunteer Climate Advisory Group to help inform Coronado City Council on climate related issues. Nine Coronado...
Read more
Community News

CHA Announces 2021 GEM Nominees

The Coronado Historical Association is dedicated to preserving our community’s special heritage and celebrating our past, present, and future.In that spirit, every year since...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying 15 new art banner images on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The...
Read more
Community News

County Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in San Diego

The County is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration and pausing the use...
Read more
City of Coronado

Dominique Albrecht Appointed Assistant City Manager

The City of Coronado has announced the appointment of Dominique Albrecht as assistant city manager.Albrecht, who most recently served as interim Administrative Services director...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.