Instant Fountain… SUV Drives Over Hydrant on Orange Avenue (Videos)

At approximately 4:30 this afternoon a black SUV hit and ran over a fire hydrant in the center median at Orange Avenue near C Avenue.
Videos and photos were taken by many witnesses from all angles:
From the south
Once CDP arrived:
From the north:
From the west:
Shortly after 5pm the City posted to its Twitter account:
Due to hydrant issues, SB lanes will be diverted at Orange and 10th. Avoid 1000 Orange and use an alternate route of 10th, east or west.
At 5:15pm, 45 minutes into it, fire fighters were still working to stop the geyser:
As is usual, kids will find a way to make the best of any situation:
Finally contained at 5:30pm: