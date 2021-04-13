Tuesday, April 13, 2021
City of CoronadoFeaturedCommunityPeople

Dominique Albrecht Appointed Assistant City Manager

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado has announced the appointment of Dominique Albrecht as assistant city manager.

Albrecht, who most recently served as interim Administrative Services director while also serving as the assistant to City Manager Blair King, will fill a seat left vacant by the retirement of Tom Ritter.

- Advertisement -

“I’m pleased that our new assistant city manager has been actively involved with many aspects of the day-to-day operations of the City,” City Manager Blair King said. “Dominique has been instrumental in the management of special projects, code compliance issues, economic development, labor negotiations, legislative program, grant administration, including an overhaul of the City’s community grant program. Her hard work and experience will serve the City well.”

As interim Administrative Services director, Albrecht performed supervisory duties for the Human Resources, Finance and Information Technology divisions. Prior to working in Coronado, Albrecht worked in housing and community development for the County of San Diego, conducting policy analysis on housing issues for veterans and the homeless; as a marketing and corporate communications manager for an engineering and construction firm; and as a senior business analyst for the University of California, San Diego, Office of Operational Strategic Initiatives. She began her public service career as an analyst for a nonpartisan commission that advises the U.S. Senate on health care policy.

The Maryland native is a member of the executive board of directors for the Municipal Management Association of Southern California and is currently working on completing a Labor Relations Master Certification from the California Public Employers Labor Relations Association as well as the Government Finance Officers Association Certified Public Finance Officer program.

Albrecht has a master’s degree in Public Administration from DePaul University with certifications in Public Management and Metropolitan Planning and Development, and a bachelor’s degree in Law from Pennsylvania State University.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Trident Coffee TapRoom and Keto Bakery Brings a Brewery Experience to Coffee

Stepping into Trident Coffee, you feel like you are in a sea ship, from the floors to the décor. It's an impressive transformation of...
Read more
People

Phone Banking: How to Reach Voters

The Coronado Democratic Club presented a Phone Banking Workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30. A recording of the Workshop can be accessed on...
Read more
City of Coronado

Orange Ave Improvements, Building Projects, Undergrounding Discussed at City Council Meeting

Interim City Manager, recognitions, home building projects, utility undergrounding, and Orange Avenue improvements were among the items discussed and voted on at the April...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Phone Banking: How to Reach Voters

The Coronado Democratic Club presented a Phone Banking Workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30. A recording of the Workshop can be accessed on...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to Caltrans Regarding Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project

Submitted by Wayne Strickland  ~ a copy of his letter to Caltrans follows ~April 12, 2021Gustavo Dallarda Caltrans District 11 Director 4050 Taylor Street San Diego, CA 92110Dear Mr. Dallarda:I am writing...
Read more
Community News

Bill to Fix and Build California’s Roads Using Surplus Plastic Waste Advances in State Senate

The California State Senate Committee on Transportation today unanimously approved Senate Bill 580 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) that would the task the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.