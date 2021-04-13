Dominique Albrecht Appointed Assistant City Manager

The City of Coronado has announced the appointment of Dominique Albrecht as assistant city manager.

Albrecht, who most recently served as interim Administrative Services director while also serving as the assistant to City Manager Blair King, will fill a seat left vacant by the retirement of Tom Ritter.

- Advertisement -

“I’m pleased that our new assistant city manager has been actively involved with many aspects of the day-to-day operations of the City,” City Manager Blair King said. “Dominique has been instrumental in the management of special projects, code compliance issues, economic development, labor negotiations, legislative program, grant administration, including an overhaul of the City’s community grant program. Her hard work and experience will serve the City well.”

As interim Administrative Services director, Albrecht performed supervisory duties for the Human Resources, Finance and Information Technology divisions. Prior to working in Coronado, Albrecht worked in housing and community development for the County of San Diego, conducting policy analysis on housing issues for veterans and the homeless; as a marketing and corporate communications manager for an engineering and construction firm; and as a senior business analyst for the University of California, San Diego, Office of Operational Strategic Initiatives. She began her public service career as an analyst for a nonpartisan commission that advises the U.S. Senate on health care policy.

The Maryland native is a member of the executive board of directors for the Municipal Management Association of Southern California and is currently working on completing a Labor Relations Master Certification from the California Public Employers Labor Relations Association as well as the Government Finance Officers Association Certified Public Finance Officer program.

Albrecht has a master’s degree in Public Administration from DePaul University with certifications in Public Management and Metropolitan Planning and Development, and a bachelor’s degree in Law from Pennsylvania State University.