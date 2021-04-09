Friday, April 9, 2021
FeaturedCommunityObituaries

Mary Jane Osmeña Perry, Commander, USN (Ret). (1967-2021)

By Managing Editor

Mary Jane Osmeña Perry
CMDR Mary Jane Osmeña Perry

Mary Jane Osmeña Perry, Commander, USN (Ret), passed away on April 6, 2021 at the age of 53.

- Advertisement -

Born into a Navy family on September 30, 1967 in Great Lakes, Illinois, Mary Jane “MJ” grew up in Portsmouth, RI and was too humble to talk much about the string of legitimate beauty pageants she won. She graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1989. After graduation, she took her razor-sharp mind, infectious smile and boundless determination to begin her own career in the Navy.

Mary Jane served her country for 20 years as a Naval Officer, first hunting Soviet submarines and later providing invaluable human resource support to thousands of Navy servicemembers and their families while stationed in Okinawa, Hawaii, California, and Washington D.C. It was in the Navy that she met and married her loving husband, Capt. Ryan Perry, USN. Ryan and MJ have made their home in Coronado since 2015.

- Advertisement -

The Perry Family

Mary Jane was an incredible woman who always put her family first. She is survived by her children LT Blake McCrea, Raden Perry, and Malia Perry; her parents Divino and Leticia Osmeña of Portsmouth, RI; sister Divina Bradshaw of Naples, FL and many other family members and friends at home and abroad.

- Advertisement -

A Boston sports fanatic, gourmet cook and Pinterest influencer, Mary Jane’s slight frame concealed a powerful golf swing that was often on display with her friends and family at Sea ‘n Air golf course. She loved to travel and always enjoyed a good glass of wine. She never missed one of her children’s sporting events, and it is very likely you have heard her supportive cheers from the stands. Mary Jane lives in the hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs of all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Naval Air Station North Island Chapel. The service will be followed by a celebration of Mary Jane’s life. In the coming months, Mary Jane will be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers, The Perry family asks that those wishing to support them donate to the MJ Perry Memorial Fund dedicated to the Nurses of the Moores Cancer Center at UCSD. Information on how to donate the MJ Perry Memorial Fund will be shared in the coming weeks.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Rolls Past Hoover 40-0 on Historic Night for Islander Football

Coronado Islanders' week three matchup vs. Hoover would be best described as a mismatch, and it would not take long to see why.Coronado would...
Read more
Community News

California Plans to Fully Reopen on June 15th if Two Criteria are Met

As California surpasses a major milestone in the fight against COVID — administering more than 20 million vaccine doses, including 4 million in the...
Read more
Community

San Diego County to Move to Orange Tier April 7th – Find out What Changes

The County will move into the Orange Tier of the state’s COVID-19 prevention framework on Wednesday, April 7, further easing restrictions and allowing more...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Backed by Millions in Public and Private Cash, Rapid Covid Tests Are Coming to Stores Near You

Originally published on April 1, 2021 By Hannah Norman, Kaiser Health News This story also ran on Fortune. It can be republished for free.Scientists and lawmakers...
Read more
Community News

County and Coronado COVID-19 Update as of April 4, 2021

San Diego County Health and Human Services statistics related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 through April 4 show: Coronado:County Vaccination Progress:Nearly 2 million COVID-19...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Hires New Administrative Services Director

The City of Coronado has named John Kim as its new Administrative Services Director. He is set to start work on April 26.Kim is...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.