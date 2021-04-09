Coronado Shores Group Hosts Virtual Housing Meeting/Q&A with Mayor

Editor’s Note: Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this virtual meeting and Q&A and for sharing their video with the community of Coronado.

Learn more in this video recording of the April 7 meeting, shared by the Shores CAG, where Mayor Richard Bailey explains housing cycles, housing requirements, zoning, units, state requirements, county and city allocations and more.

Thanks to CAG members: Ann Kennedy, Felicia Bell, Frances Thompson, Irwin Karp, Jan Yanada, Jan Zobrist, Jeanne Kovach, Karen Perry, Maribah Bushell, Sara Smith, Sharon Lapid,Terry Zack, Tom Vince, Trish Trowbridge

