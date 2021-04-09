Thursday, April 8, 2021
Coronado Shores Group Hosts Virtual Housing Meeting/Q&A with Mayor

By Managing Editor

Editor’s Note: Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this virtual meeting and Q&A and for sharing their video with the community of Coronado.

Learn more in this video recording of the April 7 meeting, shared by the Shores CAG, where Mayor Richard Bailey explains housing cycles, housing requirements, zoning, units, state requirements, county and city allocations and more.

Thanks to CAG members: Ann Kennedy, Felicia Bell, Frances Thompson, Irwin Karp, Jan Yanada, Jan Zobrist, Jeanne Kovach, Karen Perry, Maribah Bushell, Sara Smith, Sharon Lapid,Terry Zack, Tom Vince, Trish Trowbridge

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

