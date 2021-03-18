Thursday, March 18, 2021
Real Estate: Full Balcony to Enjoy Sunsets from this Two Bedroom Condo

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

New listing!! See and hear the surf from this two bedroom, two bath property. Perched above the sandy beach, this Coronado Shores property also provides outstanding bay and bridge views. An ideal location and floor height. The best in Coronado Shores living and amenities. The full balcony is wonderfully inviting. Tandem parking. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1730 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1210
  • 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,400 sq ft
  • Price: $1,975,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

