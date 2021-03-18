Thursday, March 18, 2021
Education

CUSD Update: Loss of CHS Teacher, 4×4 Bell Schedule for CHS, and Sports Report

CUSD Board Meeting: District Mourns Loss of CHS Teacher, Hears Community Concerns on the 4x4 Bell Schedule for CHS, and Shares School Sports Report

By Christine Van Tuyl

The Governing Board met at District Offices for the regularly scheduled board meeting on March 11.

The Governing Board of the Coronado Unified School District met at District Offices on Thursday, March 11th, for their regularly scheduled board meeting.

- Advertisement -

Sadly, the meeting opened on a somber note to commemorate the contributions of beloved Coronado High School Teacher, Ray Yannaccone, who lost his battle with cancer last month. Mr. Yannaccone, or, Mr. ‘Y’ as he was affectionately dubbed by students, taught English and Musical Theatre at the Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) during his 22 years with CUSD.

“Mr. Y was an inspiring teacher in the classroom, and directing students on stage in the theater,” said Associated Student Body President Kelli Morris. “He was a safe space for many, and always made his students feel heard and valued. Mr. Y will always be remembered for his compassion and devotion to CHS students.”

- Advertisement -

When it comes to health and safety of teachers, Karl Mueller, Superintendent for CUSD, shared that the district is working hard to assist teachers and employees with access to COVID vaccinations.

“As a district, we made sure that our substitute teachers, our coaches, our part-time employees, and all full-time employees are included…and we have ongoing discussions with Sharp Coronado and the City of Coronado to ensure that the second Pfizer vaccination shot will be administered to all staff prior to spring break,” said Mueller.

- Advertisement -

Mueller shared that many teachers and employees were securing COVID vaccinations.

Many students sent in emails expressing trepidation regarding the new 4×4 bell schedule set to launch at CHS in the fall. The new schedule, according to previous statements from Dr. Megan Battle, CUSD Director of Learning, was created to expand college and career readiness, increase equitable access to opportunities, allow for remediation and acceleration, and–perhaps, most importantly–help students to more readily access A-G requirements for UC admissions.

Many students, as well as a teacher, expressed worries over increased homework load, the inability for students to access AP tests at the appropriate time, and concerns over accelerated learning. The board members agreed to address questions about the new schedule and add as an agenda item for a future meeting.

Deputy District Superintendent Donnie Salamanca presented a budget update, which actually placed CUSD in a better financial position than expected, but questions remained about programs that were operating at a deficit, such as the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex.

Dr. Megan Battle shared that in April the district will revisit the probability of bringing kids on campus for longer periods of times, and Mueller addressed community interest about the fall.

“Right now, [for the fall], we are committed to returning all students to campus for five days of instruction,” said Mueller. “Obviously, there are some things that are beyond our control. But if we are continue trending in the direction we are trending, with coronavirus, with our vaccination schedule, we are optimistic… our goal is to try to return to ‘normal’ for our first day of instruction next year.”

Robin Nixon, Athletic Director from Coronado High School, shared which CIF sports will be in session, which include baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track, cross country, swim, golf and tennis. She shared that COVID testing was required for football and water polo, as well as indoor sports, as mandated by the state.

Robin Nixon said that many sports were already in session or set to resume, with many requiring COVID testing.

Superintendent Mueller shared that many CUSD teachers have expressed interest in teaching summer school, and an “interest survey” was going to be sent out soon to parents and students. Parents and students are urged to check their emails regarding district updates.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Hiring Chief Executive Officer

Coronado Schools Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer Job Description Mission of the Foundation: Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to...
Read more
Education

Coronado High School Teacher Ray Yannaccone Succumbs to Cancer

The Coronado school community grieves the loss of high school teacher Ray Yannaccone who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on February 19, 2021...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Leadership Change

Jeanmarie Bond, President and CEO of the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), has announced her plans to retire effective March 31, 2021, according to Russ...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

The Do-Good Graffiti Girls: Local Ladies Tag Coronado Sidewalks with Art and Messages of Joy

If you see a couple of figures, crouched down low on the sidewalk in the early morning hours, don’t call the police -- they...
Read more
Education

School Re-Openings, Learning Remediations, Future COVID Testing on Campus Discussed at CUSD Board Meeting

The Governing Board of Coronado Unified School District met on Zoom on Thursday, December 17, marking the last meeting of the year. New board...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Closure, Round 2: Superintendent Karl Mueller Explains Why Classroom Instruction Was Halted Until After the Holidays

Many parents and students were taken by surprise on Tuesday, December 8, when the district decided to halt all in-person learning at CUSD campuses...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.