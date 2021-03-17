Coronado Beach Company Now Carries “Coronado Confidential”

I’m proud to announce my book, “Coronado Confidential,” has a new home at the Coronado Beach Company, located in the El Cordova Plaza.

Owner Tony Perri has set up business between the Brigantine and Miguel’s Cocina, with the cutest little shop you’ve ever seen. Such a European-looking environment. It’s fun just walking through the plaza.

Inside the actual store he carries a wide assortment of Coronado-themed items that include books, artwork and clothing, tote bags, postcards and a variety of beach must-have items. If that’s not enough, he offers fresh doughnuts and coffee!

Coronado Confidential sells in hardcover only, at $20. It’s a delightful read about growing up in Coronado, during the late ’60s-’70s.

