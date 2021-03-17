Thursday, March 18, 2021
Coronado Beach Company Now Carries “Coronado Confidential”

Joe Ditler's book, "Coronado Confidential," has a new home at Tony Perri's Coronado Beach Company in the El Cordova Plaza.

By Joe Ditler

Author Joe Ditler (right) and store owner Tony Perri, in front of the Coronado Beach Company.

I’m proud to announce my book, “Coronado Confidential,” has a new home at the Coronado Beach Company, located in the El Cordova Plaza.

Owner Tony Perri has set up business between the Brigantine and Miguel’s Cocina, with the cutest little shop you’ve ever seen. Such a European-looking environment. It’s fun just walking through the plaza.

Inside the actual store he carries a wide assortment of Coronado-themed items that include books, artwork and clothing, tote bags, postcards and a variety of beach must-have items. If that’s not enough, he offers fresh doughnuts and coffee!

Coronado Confidential sells in hardcover only, at $20. It’s a delightful read about growing up in Coronado, during the late ’60s-’70s.

Dust jacket for the book, “Coronado Confidential.”

Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler is a professional writer, publicist and Coronado historian. Formerly a writer with the Los Angeles Times, he has been published in magazines and newspapers throughout North America and Europe. He also owns Part-Time PR (a subsidiary of Schooner or Later Promotions), specializing in helping Coronado businesses reach larger audiences with well-placed public relations throughout the greater San Diego County. He writes obituaries and living-obituaries under the cover "Coronado Storyteller." To find out more, write or call joeditler@gmail.com, or (619) 742-1034.

