City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 5, 2021

Residents are invited to weigh in on concept plans for the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Find out what may be in store at the City’s center for free cultural events in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the grand reopening virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mathewson Park; the successful free shredding and e-waste event; EDCO’s Organic Waste Recycling Program and how to get your free kitchen caddie; updates on the COVID-19 testing and the vaccination sites; a project to install new lighting at the Coronado Golf Course; and Beau, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.