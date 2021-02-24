On March 1, the Port of San Diego, in partnership with the City of Coronado, will begin installing a new retaining wall at Centennial Park. The project will take place at the west side of the park, adjacent to the small sandy beach located north of the Ferry Landing where Orange Avenue ends at 1st Street.

The project includes removing and disposing existing wood logs, concrete, and rock revetments, and installing a new retaining wall built of steel and concrete that will structurally hold the embankment, prevent erosion, and retain beach access for the public. Once complete, the project will enhance the park experience for Coronado residents and visitors.

The Centennial Park Retaining Wall Project is anticipated to begin on or shortly after March 1, and most of the work is expected to be complete by April 18 or sooner. A portion of the park and beach where contract work is being conducted will be temporarily closed to the public during construction. Unless safety concerns arise, the park is otherwise expected to remain open to the public during project construction per posted public hours.

As a reminder, restrictions remain in place due to COVID-19 public health orders. While visiting the park, please practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and wash your hands often. Please refer to the San Diego County’s COVID-19 website for more information on restrictions.

The Centennial Park Retaining Wall Project is budgeted as part of the Port’s Major Maintenance Program. Blue Pacific Engineering & Construction was awarded the contract for the project at the Board of Port Commissioners meeting in November 2020.

