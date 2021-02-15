Hundreds of Vaccine Appointments Available in Coronado This Week

There are hundreds of appointments available this week at the Coronado COVID vaccination clinic for people in the following groups:

Healthcare workers and all others in Phase 1A, Tiers 1-3

Persons aged 65 years old and above in Phase 1B, Tier 1

Appointments can be scheduled between 10 am and 5:15 pm Monday through Friday.

⇒ To schedule an appointment, visit county website here. ⇐

Those without computers or family to assist them can call the Coronado Public Library, whose staff can help to make an appointment, at 619-522-7390.

The City/Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site is at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way. An appointment is required and must be made using the County’s website.

For more information about the tiers, please visit the county website here.

