The Coronado Flower Lady: Business is Steady, Ready for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than The Coronado Flower Lady’s stand. It has been a part of Coronado for 36 years and is located at 1050 Orange Avenue at Rotary Park. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, owner Shanel Albert says business is still steady.

“Fortunately, people still want to send flowers during this time, so business is still pretty consistent,” Albert said.

Albert purchased the stand with her husband in 2016. Although she had to change her hours during the pandemic, she says she hasn’t really noticed a change in sales and credits the community for keeping her business going.

“The city of Coronado along with locals have helped keep business afloat,” she said. “[It’s] another reason why it’s been a bit easier for the flower shop to stay open.”

Alberts is hopeful that summer will help boost her business.

“Tourism has slowed down. This is our slow season though, so we will have to wait and see what happens this summer.”

Albert is looking forward to Valentine’s Day and will be open from 7am to 7pm to accommodate orders.

“We are hoping to have a great outcome,” Albert said. “Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

Anyone who mentions this Coronado Times article to her can also receive 10% off their order.

The Coronado Flower Lady, 1050 Orange Ave, Coronado

Website • Instagram